Market Overview:

As per the , medical marijuana refers to the whole, unprocessed marijuana plant, or its basic extracts, for the treatment of several diseases and other related symptoms. Scientific studies show that chemical cannabinoids could help treat a range of diseases and symptoms, which has attracted several biopharmaceutical companies, globally, over the past two decades. The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to legalization in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes.

Medical Marijuana market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Medical Marijuana market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Chronic Pain is the Segment under Application that is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

There are many studies that have shown that medical cannabis is found to be an effective method for the treatment of chronic pain, and that it is far safer than many other options. It is an affordable, natural alternative that lacks side effects and is traditionally used to treat chronic pain. There are also several ongoing researches on medical marijuana for the treatment of chronic pain, which is expected to directly impact the growth of the market.

Marijuana is also being used for the treatment of arthritis, as it has the potential to reduce inflammation, as well reduce pain. There is also an increasing research on medical marijuana for the treatment of cancer and commercially available cannabinoids, which are approved drugs for chemotherapy, and which are likely to augment the growth of the market. Marijuana, being an effective treatment for neuropathic pain, is expected to further rise over the forecast timeframe.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America holds the major share in the medical marijuana market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The surging pace of cannabis legalization in the United States is one of the key factors contributing to its increased demand. There are also many marijuana programs in the United States that have accelerated, and most of the states have started to approach medical marijuana from the perspective of good public health.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Countries Legalizing the Use of Medical Marijuana

4.2.2 Trend of Producing Edible Products with Cannabis

4.2.3 Favorable Reimbursement Environment and Government Support in Certain Countries

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness about the Dosage and Medicinal Properties of Marijuana

4.3.2 Social Stigma Related to Cannabis Use

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Chronic Pain

5.1.2 Arthritis

5.1.3 Migraine

5.1.4 Cancer

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canopy Growth

6.1.2 Lexaria Corp.

6.1.3 United Cannabis Corporation

6.1.4 Aurora Cannabis

6.1.5 Cannabis Sativa Inc.

6.1.6 Cara Therapeutics Inc.

6.1.7 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

6.1.8 LivWell Enlightened Health LLC

6.1.9 Aphria Inc

6.1.10 Medical Marijuana Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

