The “Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, NGS is a technology in which millions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization; this technique is also known as high throughput sequencing. The low cost, high accuracy and speed, and precise results even from low sample input are the main advantages NGS offers over Sanger’s sequencing method. NGS is, therefore, being used to execute various applications, such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, and agricultural and animal research, among others. Thus, the NGS market has transformed the genomics and molecular diagnostics landscape.

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Genetic Screening is the Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

In genetic screening, the NGS is highly useful in identifying monogenic diseases with locus heterogeneity, such as blindness, deafness, movement disorders, mitochondrial disease, hereditary cancers, etc. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied applications through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. The entire genomes are being mapped at affordable costs. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.

The NGS is also emerging as a powerful promising pathogen-detection method for infectious-disease diagnostics. It helps in the identification and genomic characterization of bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, without the need for prior knowledge of a specific pathogen, directly from clinical specimens. As the diseases caused by infections are increasing in the less-developed countries, the NGS-powered diagnosis of these infections has become the most promising method to detect these infectious diseases. The NGS also has applications in personalized medicine that has started becoming a reality and has been under application by various biotechnology companies.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest-growing Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The market studied is expected to grow at the fastest pace in Asia-Pacific. The rising focus of the major market players is on delivering advanced, efficient NGS technology to the developing countries, in order to cater to the need for genomic medicines and whole genome sequencing for personalized medicine. In addition, the increasing adoption of NGS technology by the non-government and government bodies, along with increased investment of the private players, is expected to drive the Asian market.

Detailed TOC of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Application in the Clinical Diagnosis

4.2.2 Speed, Cost, and Accuracy to Spur the Market Growth

4.2.3 Efficient Replacement for Traditional Technologies (Microarrays)

4.2.4 Drug Discovery Applications Demanding NGS Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Legal and Ethical Issues

4.3.2 Interpretation of Complex Data and Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Sequencing

5.1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing

5.1.2 Targeted Resequencing

5.1.3 Whole Exome Sequencing

5.1.4 RNA Sequencing

5.1.5 CHIP Sequencing

5.1.6 De Novo Sequencing

5.1.7 Methyl Sequencing

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents and Consumables

5.2.3 Services

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Healthcare Institutions

5.3.2 Academics

5.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Drug Discovery/Personalized Medicine

5.4.2 Genetic Screening

5.4.3 Diagnostics/Infectious Diseases

5.4.4 Agriculture and Animal Research

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 DNASTAR Inc.

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.4 GATC Biotech AG

6.1.5 Illumina Inc.

6.1.6 Macrogen Inc.

6.1.7 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.9 Qiagen

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

