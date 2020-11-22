Sun. Nov 22nd, 2020

Metal Casting Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Metal Casting

Global “Metal Casting Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Metal Casting:

  • The Metal Casting market revenue was 22705 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 36271 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.12% during 2020-2025. Metals are used in different forms. Metal castings are required to mold the metal into various shapes and sizes as desired.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Gearbox Housing
  • Faw Foundry
  • Front Door
  • Oil Pan
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Weichai
  • CITIC Dicastal
  • Hitachi Metals
  • ZYNP
  • Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
  • Bharat Forge
  • Front Door
  • Battery Housing
  • Meide Casting
  • Cross Car Beam
  • Mueller Industries
  • Amsted Industries Inc
  • Seat Frame
  • Georg Fischer
  • Montupet
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • SinoJit
  • Huaxiang Group
  • Crank Case
  • Precision Castparts
  • Bohai Piston
  • Alcoa
  • Grede Holdings
  • Sinosteel XTMMC
  • Engine Block
  • SMTCL

    Metal Casting Market by Types:

  • Aluminium Casting
  • Cast Iron
  • Magnesium Casting
  • Zinc Casting
  • Others

    • Metal Casting Market by Applications:

  • Body Assemblies
  • Transmission Parts
  • Engine Parts

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Metal Casting Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Metal Casting Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Metal Casting Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Metal Casting (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Metal Casting Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Metal Casting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Metal Casting (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Metal Casting Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Metal Casting Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Metal Casting (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Metal Casting Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Metal Casting Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

