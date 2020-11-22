The “Biostimulants Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Biostimulants industry.

About Biostimulants:

Biostimulants are made up of a variety of biological substances, microorganisms, and compounds that can be applied directly to plants, seeds, or soil to improve a plant’s vigor, increase crop yields, and relieve plant stress. The use of biostimulants can start in the seed germination phase and continue throughout the plant’s life cycle.

Major players covered in this report:

Novozymes

Agrinos

Koppert Biological Systems

Stoller

Italpollina

Isagro

Syngenta

Valagro

Taminco/Eastman

Bayer CropScience

BASF

Biostimulants Market by Types:

Acid Based

Seaweed Extracts

Microbial

Others Biostimulants Market by Applications:

ROW Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals