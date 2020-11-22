Sun. Nov 22nd, 2020

Monochloroacetic Acid Market 2020 Key Raw Material Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis, Process Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Monochloroacetic Acid

Global “Monochloroacetic Acid Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Monochloroacetic Acid:

  • The Monochloroacetic Acid market revenue was 991 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 1261 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-2025. Monochloroacetic acid is an essential ingredient in the chemical industry thanks to the very reactive chlorine element in the acid thus finding its application in various industries, from thickening agents (carboxy-methyl cellulose) to the agrochemicals industry .

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical
  • Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd
  • Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry
  • Shri Chlochem
  • Daicel Chemical Industries
  • Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong
  • Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
  • Luzhou Hepu Chemical
  • Shandong MinJi Chemical
  • Dow Chemicals
  • Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical
  • Denak
  • Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry
  • AkzoNobel
  • Tiande Chemical
  • Shandong Huayang Technology
  • Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical
  • China Pingmei Shenma Group
  • Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry
  • Niacet
  • CABB
  • Xuchang Dongfang Chemical

    Monochloroacetic Acid Market by Types:

  • Molten MCA
  • MCA Solution
  • Solid MCA

    • Monochloroacetic Acid Market by Applications:

  • Surfactants
  • Agrochemical
  • Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Monochloroacetic Acid Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Monochloroacetic Acid (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Monochloroacetic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Monochloroacetic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

