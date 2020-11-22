The “Steel Grating Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Steel Grating industry.

About Steel Grating:

The Steel Grating market revenue was 125841 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 139235 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2020-2025. Steel grating is a regularly spaced collection of essentially identical, parallel, and elongated elements. It is strong, robust, durable, and reliable with high tensile strength as compared to aluminum and fiber grating. The utilization of steel grating depends on the load that it needs to bear. It is widely adopted in several applications, as it is resistant to corrosion and requires low maintenance. It is used in several applications such as factories and buildings where ease of movement and safety is required. In industrial applications, steel grating is used for manhole covers, stair treads, and handrails.

Major players covered in this report:

Chengdu Xinfangtai

Anping Runtan

Harsco (IKG)

Borden Metal

Ningbo Lihongyuan

Marco Specialty

Yantai Wanjie

Kadee Industries

Northwest Grating

Nepean

Jiangsu Hasco

AMICO

Grating Pacific

Kookjae Metal Co., Ltd.

Sangwon

Lionweld Kennedy

Ohio Gratings

P&R Metals

Sinosteel

W.S. Molnar

Interstate

Rhino Grating

Guangdong Nanhai Jimu

Beijing Dahe

Steel Grating Market by Types:

Carbon Steel Grating

Stainless Steel Grating

Mild Steel Grating

Steel Grating Market by Applications:

Architecture

Sewage Disposal

Petrochemical

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Steel Grating Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Steel Grating Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Steel Grating Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Steel Grating (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Steel Grating Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Steel Grating Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Steel Grating (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Steel Grating Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Steel Grating Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Steel Grating (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Steel Grating Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Steel Grating Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

