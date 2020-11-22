Sun. Nov 22nd, 2020

Steel Grating Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

Steel Grating

The “Steel Grating Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Steel Grating industry.

About Steel Grating:

  • The Steel Grating market revenue was 125841 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 139235 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2020-2025. Steel grating is a regularly spaced collection of essentially identical, parallel, and elongated elements. It is strong, robust, durable, and reliable with high tensile strength as compared to aluminum and fiber grating. The utilization of steel grating depends on the load that it needs to bear. It is widely adopted in several applications, as it is resistant to corrosion and requires low maintenance. It is used in several applications such as factories and buildings where ease of movement and safety is required. In industrial applications, steel grating is used for manhole covers, stair treads, and handrails.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Chengdu Xinfangtai
  • Anping Runtan
  • Harsco (IKG)
  • Borden Metal
  • Ningbo Lihongyuan
  • Marco Specialty
  • Yantai Wanjie
  • Kadee Industries
  • Northwest Grating
  • Nepean
  • Jiangsu Hasco
  • AMICO
  • Grating Pacific
  • Kookjae Metal Co., Ltd.
  • Sangwon
  • Lionweld Kennedy
  • Ohio Gratings
  • P&R Metals
  • Sinosteel
  • W.S. Molnar
  • Interstate
  • Rhino Grating
  • Guangdong Nanhai Jimu
  • Beijing Dahe

    Steel Grating Market by Types:

  • Carbon Steel Grating
  • Stainless Steel Grating
  • Mild Steel Grating

    • Steel Grating Market by Applications:

  • Architecture
  • Sewage Disposal
  • Petrochemical
  • Others

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

