Global “Copper Powder Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Copper Powder:

The Copper Powder market revenue was 1080 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 1501 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.63% during 2020-2025. Copper is a chemical element with symbol Cu and atomic number 29. It is a soft, malleable, and ductile metal with very high thermal and electrical conductivity. A freshly exposed surface of pure copper has a reddish-orange color. Copper powder…

Major players covered in this report:

Jinchuan Group

GGP Metalpowder

UMMC

Anhui Xujing Powder New-material

SCM Metal Products

Zhongke Tongdu

Eckart

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

Umcor

Gripm Advanced Materials

Micro Metals

Tongling Guochuan Electronic Material

Hangzhou Jiali Metal

Copper Powder Market by Types:

Ultra-fine copper powder

Water mist of copper powder

Electrolytic copper powder

Copper Powder Market by Applications:

Mechanical Industry

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

