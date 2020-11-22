Global “Lvdt Transducers Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Lvdt Transducers:

The Lvdt Transducers market revenue was 636 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 908 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020-2025. The Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) is a non-contact absolute position sensor. They consist of a transformer housed in a metal casing and a ferromagnetic core that can be attached to an extension rod.

Major players covered in this report:

Active Sensors

G.W. Lisk Company

Ametek

Monitran

Sensonics

Micro-Epsilon

Hoffmann + Krippner

TE Connectivity

Honeywell

Meggitt (Sensorex)

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik

Curtiss-Wright

OMEGA

Sensata Technologies (Kavlico)

Lvdt Transducers Market by Types:

AC LVDT Transducers

DCLVDT Transducers

Lvdt Transducers Market by Applications:

Military/Aerospace

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive Industry

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

