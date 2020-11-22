The “Bus HVAC Systems Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Bus HVAC Systems industry.

About Bus HVAC Systems:

The Bus HVAC Systems market revenue was 3468 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 5566 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020-2025. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are thermal management systems used to control the temperatures inside buildings and vehicles. The HVAC systems in buses work on a principle similar to that of other automotive HVAC systems but the required power for conditioning is higher than in other smaller vehicles.

Major players covered in this report:

Guchen Industry

Air International Thermal Systems

Coachair

MAHLE

SUTRAK USA

Grayson Thermal Systems

Sidwal

Subros

Valeo

Denso

Thermo King

Japanese Climate Systems

WABCO

Spheros GmbH

Carrier

KONVEKTA

Bus HVAC Systems Market by Types:

ICE Powered

Electric and Hybrid

Bus HVAC Systems Market by Applications:

Coach

Inner City Bus

School Bus

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Bus HVAC Systems Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bus HVAC Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bus HVAC Systems (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Bus HVAC Systems Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Bus HVAC Systems Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

