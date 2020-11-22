The “Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Sensor Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Sensor industry.

A Time-Of-Flight Sensor (TOF) is a range imaging camera system that resolves distance based on the known speed of light, measuring the time-of-flight of a light signal between the camera and the subject for each point of the image. The time-of-flight camera is a class of scannerless LIDAR, in which the entire scene is captured with each laser or light pulse, as opposed to point-by-point with a laser beam

Hamamatsu Photonics

Infineon Technologies

Analog Device

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Melexis

Renesas Electronics

AMS AG

KEYENCE

Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Sensor Market by Types:

RF-Modulated Light Sources

Range Gated Imagers

Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Sensor Market by Applications:

Automobile

Consumer electronics

Medical care

Aerospace and defense

Industrial robot

Entertainment