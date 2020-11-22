Global “Polysulfone Resin Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Polysulfone Resin:

Sulfone polymers are a series of engineering thermoplastic resins characterized by a sulfone [SO2] group. They are a class of thermoplastic polymers with high-temperature resistance. Sulfone polymers are unique and unlike other thermoplastic materials because of their high hydrolytic stability and ability to achieve transparency.

Sulfone polymers are a class of thermoplastic polymers with high-temperature resistance. Sulfone polymers are unique and unlike other thermoplastic materials because of their high hydrolytic stability and ability to achieve transparency.

Major players covered in this report:

Shandong Horan

Solvay

Basf

Shanghai Huayi Resins Co., Ltd.

Jiangmen Youju

Sumitomo

Yanjian Technology

Polysulfone (PSU)

Polyethersulfone (PES)

Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) Polysulfone Resin Market by Applications:

Electronics and Electrical

Vehicle Construction

Food Industry

Medical Industry