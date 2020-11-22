The demand for advanced and state-of-the-art home security products and solutions has been steadily increasing over the last few years in both the developed and emerging economies across the globe. As interesting trends and opportunities present themselves in the global market, Persistence Market Research uncovers the different facets of the global home security products and solutions market in a new report titled ‘Home Security Products and Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Forecast (2017–2025).’ This comprehensive report presents a detailed analysis and forecast of the global home security products and solutions market over an eight year forecast period 2017 – 2025 after studying the performance of the market over a four year historical period from 2012 to 2016.

Global Home Security Products and Solutions Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global home security products and solutions market has been segmented on the basis of Technology and Services into Fire Protection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, and Services; and on the basis of Region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

In 2016, the Fire Protection Systems segment was valued at US$ 0 Mn and is projected to reach US$ 3845.2 Mn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017–2025. This segment will represent incremental opportunity of US$ 2428.2 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

The Video Surveillance Systems segment is expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 4 Mn between 2017 and 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017–2025.

In 2016, the Access Control Systems segment was valued at US$ 753.3 Mn and is projected to reach US$ 2051.9 Mn by the end of 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 12.1% from 2017–2025.

Among the regional markets, the North America home security products and solutions market is anticipated to increase 2.4X in terms of value between 2017 and 2025.

The Europe regional market for home security products and solutions will reach a market valuation of US$ 2592.9 Mn by the end of 2025 from an estimated US$ 1,054.5 Mn in 2017, registering a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The Europe regional market is anticipated to witness steady growth in terms of revenue during the eight year period 2017 to 2025.

The Asia Pacific market for home security products and solutions will witness a robust CAGR of 12.1% from 2017–2025.

Global Home Security Products and Solutions Market: Competition Dashboard

Persistence Market Research profiles the leading companies operating in the global home security products and solutions market such as

Honeywell International Inc

Robert Bosch Gmbh

United Technologies Corporation

ADT Corporation

Secom Co., Ltd

Assa Abloy

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

Allegion PLC

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

Godrej and Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd

Other Players

Alarm.Com

Control4

Nortek Security and Control

Dallmeier Electronic Gmbh & Co. KG

Cognitive Systems Corp

Stanley Security As

Others

Some of the leading companies in the global home security products and solutions market are embarking on strategic collaborations with other players as well as market acquisitions to widen their footprint in the global market. Innovations in new product development and technology enhancements is another strategy that can be witnessed among market players in the global home security products and solutions market.

