The demand for delicious organic food is high and rising. New brand The Island Girl Organics is answering the call.

The right choices in organic food and supplements can help a person be more healthy, energetic and even look better. The challenge can be finding the right brand that can be trusted. Natural Food Chef Paulette Salisbury understands this well and has done her best to help, through her natural lifestyle brand, The Island Girl Organics. In exciting news, Chef Salisbury recently celebrated the remarkably positive feedback the brand has been receiving from customers. The Island Girl Organics offers vitamins and supplements, superfoods, and cool kitchen accessories.

“I’ve seen the impact natural organic food and supplements can have on a person’s life,” commented Chef Salisbury. “I also knew that I could develop an amazing brand with the best choices possible. Healthy food is my passion and I love to share it with people. So all of this has been what has fueled The Island Girl Organics.”

According to The Island Girl Organics, some highlights of what the brand offers include Women’s Multivitamin Antioxidant Support, Live Support Veggie Capsules, Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, The Island Girl Organics Superfood Spread, and The Island Girl Organics Hazelnut Spread, to name just a few.

All orders of $50 and over ship for free.

The Island Girl Organics website also has high quality recipes, healthy food tips, and much more from Chef Salisbury.

Feedback for The Island Girl Organics has been completely positive.

Karen S., from California, recently said in a five-star review, “I have been tightening up my diet and my friend recommended The Island Girl Organics. I totally adore the Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies and The Island Girl Organics Superfood Spread. I can’t wait to explore more from The Island Girl Organics.”

For more information be sure to visit https://theislandgirlorganics.com.