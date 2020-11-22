The “Renal Biomarkers Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Renal Biomarkers market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Renal Biomarkers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

In the report, a detailed analysis of the global renal biomarkers market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by biomarker type, diagnostic technique, and end user.

Renal Biomarkers market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Renal Biomarkers market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Functional Biomarker is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Biomarker Type Segment

In the biomarker type segment of the market, the functional biomarker is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) has become a public health problem. According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestives and Kidney Diseases, the overall prevalence of CKD in the general population is approximately 14%, and around 6,61,000 Americans have kidney failure. Currently, the diagnosis of CKD is made usually on the levels of serum creatinine (SCr). The serum creatinine, a functional biomarker, dominates the market of renal biomarkers, owing to the high prevalence rate of CKD and high presence and knowledge of serum creatinine biomarker.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for renal biomarkers and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in the number of USFDA-approved drug labels containing information on molecular biomarkers. Almost every pharmaceutical company has been developing molecular biomarker programs, either through partnerships or through other ventures. Molecular biomarkers are expected to be identified and validated in drug development and be used to support the approval of drug products. Such drug approvals are helping the renal biomarkers market grow in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Renal Biomarkers Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Various Kidney-related Diseases

4.2.2 The High Prevalence of Diabetes and High Blood Pressure, the Leading Cause of Renal Diseases

4.2.3 Rapid Technological Advances In The Field Of Genetics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Issues Related to Regulatory and Reimbursement Systems

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Biomarker Type

5.1.1 Functional Biomarker

5.1.1.1 Serum Creatinine

5.1.1.2 Serum Cystatin C

5.1.1.3 Urine Albumin

5.1.2 Up-regulated Protein

5.1.2.1 Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL)

5.1.2.2 Kidney Injury Molecule-1

5.1.2.3 INTERLEUKIN-18

5.2 Diagnostic Technique

5.2.1 Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

5.2.2 Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)

5.2.3 Colorimetric Assay

5.2.4 Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay (CLIA)

5.2.5 Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS)

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Diagnostic Laboratory

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

6.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.3 Abbott Molecular Inc. (Abbott Laboratories Ltd)

6.1.4 Bioporto AS

6.1.5 Astute Medical Inc.

6.1.6 Randox Laborotories Ltd

6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.8 Cobo Scientific Biomedical Research

6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

6.1.10 Biomerieux

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

