The global human microbiome market comprises various therapeutic and diagnostic products that include human microbiota. The market also includes disease indication. The size of the market has been estimated based on the revenues generated from therapies and diagnostic techniques.

Human Microbiome market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Human Microbiome market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Therapeutic Applications is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share

The therapeutic applications segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period and is likely to register a CAGR of 22.93%.

The microbiome-based products for therapeutics are still in the development phase. There are a number of organizations that are developing products across various disease areas in the human microbiome space. Companies have developed their own proprietary technology platforms and innovative approaches to microbiome-based treatment. The most common strategy deployed for a variety of products is the use of natural, live bacteria, either as a single agent or in a mixture form. Some companies are engineering bacteria and are programing them to take over certain physiologic functions to tackle rare disorders.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for human microbiome and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. It is also the largest market for microbiome-based products, globally. The growth of the market is majorly due to the high level of awareness about the beneficial aspects of microbiome-based products and initiatives, like the NIH human microbiome project, which have been responsible for generating a holistic understanding of concepts, like metagenomic and whole genome sequencing.

Detailed TOC of Human Microbiome Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle-related Diseases

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Comprehensive Research

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Therapeutics

5.1.2 Diagnostics

5.2 Disease

5.2.1 Obesity

5.2.2 Diabetes

5.2.3 Autoimmune Disorder

5.2.4 Cancer

5.2.5 Gastrointestinal Disorders

5.2.6 Central Nervous System Disorders

5.2.7 Other Diseases

5.3 Product

5.3.1 Probiotics

5.3.2 Prebiotics

5.3.3 Symboitics

5.3.4 Other Products

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Enterome Bioscience

6.1.2 Yakult

6.1.3 DuPont

6.1.4 Seres Therapeutics

6.1.5 Vithera Pharmaceuticals

6.1.6 Second Genome Inc.

6.1.7 Synthetic Biologics Inc.

6.1.8 Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

6.1.9 Osel Inc.

6.1.10 Synlogic Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

