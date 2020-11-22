The “Wearable Medical Devices Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Wearable Medical Devices market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Wearable Medical Devices market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Wearable medical devices are capable of diagnosing or monitoring medical conditions, combined with digital health information, typically worn over the body. The demand for wearable medical devices and remote patient monitoring are continuously increasing in the global market, where technological advancements, innovations, and rising disposable income, along with healthcare expenditure and better healthcare management using medical devices are among the major drivers. Some of the significant barriers of growth in this market include the high cost of wearable devices that varies as per the application, reimbursement issues, and lack of awareness in low- and middle-income countries.

Wearable Medical Devices market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Wearable Medical Devices market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Remote patient monitoring is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

The rise in the number of people with chronic medical conditions and increase in geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of remote patient monitoring (RPM) services all over the world. The RPM also called homecare telehealth, is a process in which patients can use a mobile medical device to perform a routine test and send this data to healthcare professionals in real time.

Implementation of RPM can improve the management of chronic diseases by measuring critical risk indicators, such as glucose, blood pressure, etc. RPM has various benefits for end users and hospitals, such as low cost of healthcare, reduction in extended hospitalization, and fewer doctor appointments, among others. This can also help to reduce the cost associated with the treatment of chronic diseases.

North America captured the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance

North America dominated the overall wearable medical devices market, with the United States emerging as the major contributor to the market. The United States holds the largest share in the global wearable medical devices market, primarily attributed to the early adoption of wearable medical technology and high prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-related diseases, along with high per capita medical expenditure. Apart from these factors, the presence of a large pool of mid- and large-sized device manufacturers also supplements the large market share. Favorable laws for setting up a business and robust intellectual property rights environment acted as catalysts for the growth for many wearable medical device startups, many of which are now global players.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Wearable Medical Devices market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Wearable Medical Devices including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Technological Advancements and Innovations

4.3.2 Increasing Per-capita Income in Developing Countries

4.3.3 Ease-of-use and Interpretation of Medical Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Wearable Devices

4.4.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Issues

4.4.3 Current Lack of Awareness in Some Regions

4.5 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Wearable Vital Sign Monitor

5.1.1.1 Wearable Heart Rate Monitor

5.1.1.2 Wearable Activity Monitor

5.1.1.3 Wearable Electrocardiograph

5.1.1.4 Wearable Sleep Monitor

5.1.2 Wearable Fetal Monitor and Obstetric Device

5.1.3 Neuro-monitoring Device

5.1.3.1 Electroencephalograph

5.1.3.2 Electromyograph

5.1.3.3 Pain Management Wearable Medical Device

5.1.3.4 Glucose/Insulin Monitoring Wearable Device

5.1.3.5 Respiratory Therapy Wearable Device

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Sports and Fitness

5.2.2 Remote Patient Monitoring

5.2.3 Home Healthcare

5.3 Device Type

5.3.1 Watch

5.3.2 Wristband

5.3.3 Clothing

5.3.4 Ear Wear

5.3.5 Other Device Types

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Garmin Ltd

6.1.2 Apple Inc.

6.1.3 Fitbit

6.1.4 Lifesense

6.1.5 LifeWatch AG

6.1.6 Philips Electronics

6.1.7 Samsung

6.1.8 Sotera Wireless

6.1.9 Xiaomi Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

