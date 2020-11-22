The “Ion Chromatography Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Ion Chromatography market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Ion Chromatography market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report estimates the global ion chromatography market. It incorporates a detailed analysis of technology, which includes ion-exchange chromatography, ion-exclusion chromatography, and ion-pair chromatography. Ion chromatography is a well-established technique for the analysis of anions and cations in liquid, gaseous, and solid samples. Organizations, such as the ISO, US EPA, ASTM, and AOAC have established their standards on regulatory methods of analysis using this technique. Currently, electrochemical and spectrometric methods are the two detection methods applied in ion chromatography.

Ion Chromatography market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Ion Chromatography market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Ion-exchange Chromatography Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

There are two types of ion-exchange chromatography techniques, based on the nature of charge present on the ion. They are anion exchange chromatography and cation exchange chromatography. Ion exchange resins are useful as carriers for medicinal materials and in slow release applications. Cholestyramine, a dried and ground strong base anion resin, is used in binding the bile acid for reducing blood cholesterol. The usage of this ion exchange in the medical field is increasing, and thus, driving the market growth.

One of the main advantages of ion exchange is that there is only one interaction involved in the separation, the analytical species interacting with the stationary phase; while the downside of ion-exchange chromatography is the high cost of these columns. The ion-exchange chromatography market share is dominant, due to a wide range of applications and associated markets. This market share is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

In the United States, ion chromatography is used for many applications. Ion chromatography (IC) has proven to be an effective technology for final production testing, pharmaceutical applications, environmental monitoring, food testing, and other applications. The United States Pharmacopeia (USP) is a non-government not-for-profit organization that supports itself through the sale of books (USP-NF and other publications) and reference standards. USP sets standards for the use of ion chromatography in pharmaceutical applications. Many organizations, such as USEPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency), ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials), and AOAC (Association of Official Analytical Chemists) are some of the additions to the market in the United States. These organizations also develop standards or regulatory methods of analysis for various applications of ion chromatography.

Detailed TOC of Ion Chromatography Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Academic and Commercial R&D Spending on Pharmaceuticals

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Ion Chromatography Technique in Purifying Monoclonal Antibodies (MABS)

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Ion Chromatography Technique in the Food, Beverage, and Water Industries

4.2.4 Technological Advancements in Ion Chromatography

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Instruments

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Handle Equipment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Ion-exchange Chromatography

5.1.2 Ion-exclusion Chromatography

5.1.3 Ion-pair Chromatography

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Environmental Testing

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.3 Food Industry

5.2.4 Chemicals Industry

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Metrohm AG

6.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.1.6 Perkin Elmer Inc.

6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.9 Tosoh Corporation

6.1.10 Waters

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

