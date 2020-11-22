The “Carrier Screening Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Carrier Screening market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Carrier Screening market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , carrier screening is a type of genetic test to identify the autosomal recessive genetic disorders, before or during a pregnancy stage. Further, it helps in identifying a child with a genetic disorder. The market is segmented on the basis of screening test type (molecular screening test/biochemical screening test), disease type (cystic fibrosis, Tay-Sachs disease, sickle cell disease, gaucher disease, spinal muscular atrophy, and other autosomal recessive genetic disorders). In developed countries, such as the United States, Germany, and France, among others, the demand for screening tests to detect the risk of genetic diseases is driving the market’s growth.

Carrier Screening market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Carrier Screening market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Molecular Screening Test Segment by Test Type is Expected to Register Fastest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

A molecular screening test identifies DNA mutations, which are variations in the genetic code that lead to decreased production of enzymes. It focuses on the mutations seen in one ethnic group. It involves a step-wise process of testing for common alleles, and if required, extensive gene analysis. Sequencing is a method of molecular screening, which is accomplished by reading across the DNA code of a specific gene to know if there are any known mutations. If the test results are negative, it reduces the chances that the individual is a carrier, however, it does not eliminate the chance of having a carrier gene, since it is possible that the mutation might not have been discovered yet through the current technology.

Some of the prominent recessive disorders for which molecular testing is beneficial are Canavan disease, Cystic fibrosis, GM1 gangliosidosis, spinal muscular atrophy, etc. With advancements in genetic analysis tools, like assays based on next-generation sequencing and microarray technologies, molecular diagnostics are revolutionizing the practice of medicine, by improving the prenatal and reproductive care, enabling earlier disease detection, and advancing the treatment for heritable diseases. There is an expansion of molecular testing, as it has the potential to increase testing accuracies through technical benefits for many targeted disorders that may not be suggested to biochemical testing.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share of the carrier screening market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. Genetic disease is the leading cause of infant deaths in the United States, accounting for approximately 20% of the total annual infant mortality. Many advances in genomic medicine and technological platforms have made possible low-cost, panâ€ethnic, expanded carrier screening that enables obstetric care providers to offer screening for over 100 recessive genetic diseases. However, the rapid integration of this genomic medicine into the routine obstetric practice has raised some concerns about the practical implementation of carrier testing. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, more than 30,000 people suffer from cystic fibrosis in the United States, and approximately 1,000 new cases of cystic fibrosis are diagnosed each year in the country. Thus, as the prevalence of genetic diseases is increasing every year, the usage of carrier screening is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Carrier Screening Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

4.2.3 Increasing Application of Screening Tests in Genetic Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Social and Ethical Implications of Carrier Screening

4.3.2 High Costs of Carrier Testing

4.3.3 Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Test Type

5.1.1 Molecular Screening Test

5.1.2 Biochemical Screening Test

5.2 Disease Type

5.2.1 Cystic Fibrosis

5.2.2 Tay-Sachs

5.2.3 Gaucher Disease

5.2.4 Sickle Cell Disease

5.2.5 Spinal Muscular Atrophy

5.2.6 Other Autosomal Recessive Genetic Disorders

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 23Andme Inc.

6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.4 Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

6.1.5 Illumina Inc.

6.1.6 Luminex Corporation

6.1.7 Sequenom Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of Americaï¿½Holdings)

6.1.8 Myriad Genetics

6.1.9 Autogenomics Inc.

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

