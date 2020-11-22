The “Biobanks Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Biobanks market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Biobanks market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , biobank is a biorepository, where various biomaterials (usually human specimens) are stored for research purpose. This study targets gaining a detailed overview of the market dynamics of the contemporary biobank market during the forecast period. It focuses on the need to develop strategic insights into the global and country-level markets, taking into consideration the demand for services and equipment in biobanks. The growth of this market is largely fueled by the increasing applications, increasing investments in R&D, technological advancements, and growing demand in the developing countries (China and India) of Asia-Pacific.

Biobanks market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Cryogenic Storage Segment by Equipment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

In biobanks, the cryogenic storage systems are basically used to store different life sciences materials at a very low temperature. The low temperature storage increases the longevity of the cells, while at the same time reducing the intensity of freezing damage. Various cryogenic storage devices are available that have been designed to allow storage of both liquid and vapor phase materials. The temperature in the cryogenic storage system is required to be maintained continuously. Currently, all demand is for automated cryogenic storage devices. This segment is further divided into refrigerators, ice machines, and freezers. With advanced storage and automated devices propelling the growth of the market, steady growth in the North American and European markets is expected.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is holds a major share in the global biobanks market, and it is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States has the largest expenditure for R&D and better healthcare infrastructure in the world. Different pharmaceutical/ biotech companies, academia, and research institutes are utilizing biobanks for the storage of DNA, RNA, tissue, serum, blood, plasma, cells, etc. According to the Hastings Center, a non-profit organization, 300 million biospecimens have been stored in the United States in various public and private biobanks. The market is in demand for the most advanced automated systems, and there is also a high adoption rate for new technology.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Innovations in Regenerative Medicine

4.2.2 Growing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Advances in Drug Discovery and Development

4.2.4 R&D Funding and Investments by Government and Non-governmental Organizations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory Issues

4.3.2 Cost Constraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Equipment

5.1.1 Cryogenic Storage Systems

5.1.1.1 Refrigerators

5.1.1.2 Ice Machines

5.1.1.3 Freezers

5.1.2 Alarm Monitoring Systems

5.1.3 Other Equipment

5.2 Media

5.2.1 Optimized Media

5.2.2 Non-optimized Media

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Human Tissue Biobanking

5.3.2 Stem Cell Biobanking

5.3.3 Cord Banking

5.3.4 DNA/RNA Biobanking

5.3.5 Other Services

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Regenerative Medicine

5.4.2 Drug Discovery

5.4.3 Disease Research

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Atlanta Biologicals Inc.

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 BioLifeSolutions Inc.

6.1.4 Chart Industries Inc.

6.1.5 Hamilton Company

6.1.6 Qiagen NV

6.1.7 Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)

6.1.8 STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 VWR International LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

