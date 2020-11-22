The “Osteoarthritis Treatment Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Osteoarthritis Treatment market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Osteoarthritis Treatment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , osteoarthritis, also known as degenerative arthritis, is the most commonly occurring chronic condition that affects the joints. This leads to severe joint pain and stiffness of the affected body parts. Osteoarthritis can be treated by several treatments, which include exercise for reducing joint pain, and pain medications. Pain medication includes drugs, such as paracetamol, naproxen, and ibuprofen. Presently, there is no cure for osteoarthritis, but the treatment is aimed at managing the symptoms.

Osteoarthritis Treatment market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Osteoarthritis Treatment market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) is the Largest Segment Under Drugs that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

The NSAIDs market is expected to grow during the forecast period, as they are found to be the most commonly used drugs to ease pain, inflammation, and stiffness that come with arthritis, bursitis, and tendinitis. Thus, NSAIDs have been an important treatment for the symptoms of osteoarthritis for a very long time. They are also cheap and often among the first medicines prescribed for people with achy joints.

The hyaluronic acid injections are also used as a treatment option, when a patient is no longer able to control osteoarthritis pain with ibuprofen or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

North America has been reported with the Fastest and the Largest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The North American market is expected to grow, owing to the increasing lifestyle changes, an increasing number of obesity cases, and an extensive rise in the geriatric population in North America. As a result, the adoption of treatment and drugs is also increasing in the region. The availability of better treatment options, high awareness among people, government reimbursement policies, and the willingness to take up treatment are expected to add up to the growth of the osteoarthritis treatment market in the region.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic Disorders

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Associated with Hyaluronic Acid Products

4.3.2 High Side Effects and Lack of Safety of Products

4.4 Porter’ s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drugs

5.1.1 By Food Supplements

5.1.1.1 Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

5.1.1.2 Corticosteroids

5.1.1.3 Hyaluronic Acid Injection

5.1.1.3.1 Single Injections

5.1.1.3.2 Multiple Injections

5.1.1.4 Other Drugs

5.1.2 By Anatomy

5.1.2.1 Ankle Osteoarthritis

5.1.2.2 Hip Osteoarthritis

5.1.2.3 Knee Osteoarthritis

5.1.2.4 Shoulder Osteoarthritis

5.1.2.5 Other Anatomies

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bayer Healthcare

6.1.2 Lifecore Biomedical LLC

6.1.3 Merck Serono

6.1.4 Pfizer Consumer Healthcare

6.1.5 Iroko Pharmaceuticals

6.1.6 Sanofi SA

6.1.7 Smith & Nephew PLC

6.1.8 Zimmer Biomet

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

