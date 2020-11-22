The “Surgical Site Infection Control Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Surgical Site Infection Control market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Surgical Site Infection Control market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, surgical site infection (SSI) is an infection that occurs after surgery, in that part of the body where the surgery has been done. Surgical site infections can be superficial, deep incisional, or organ related.

Surgical Site Infection Control market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Surgical Site Infection Control market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Superficial Incisional SSI Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Surgical site infection (SSI) represents the most common nosocomial infection and accounts for about 15% of all nosocomial infections. Surgical site infection is one of the most common complications of gastrointestinal surgery. This type of surgical procedures and wound closure methods affect the incidence of superficial incisional surgical site infection. There is an increase in the incidence of superficial incisional SSI infections, as compared to deep incisional SSI and organ or space SSIs.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the surgical site infection control market, with the United States contributing the largest share in the regional revenue. SSIs are considered the most common (tied with pneumonia) healthcare-associated infection (HAI) among inpatients in acute care hospitals in the United States. SSIs occur in an estimated 2-5% of patients undergoing inpatient surgery. The estimated annual incidence of SSIs in the United States ranges from 160,000 to 300,000, and the estimated annual cost ranges from USD 3.5 billion to USD 10 billion. Hence, the rising need for the prevention of SSI can be attributed to the rising number of surgical procedures performed in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Surgical Site Infection Control Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Hospital Acquired Infection

4.2.2 Regulatory Guidelines for Hospital Infection Prevention and Control

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Surgeries

4.2.4 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Awareness of Hospital Infection Prevention and Control

4.3.2 Increased Use of Outpatient Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Manual Reprocessors Solution

5.1.2 Disinfectants

5.1.2.1 Hand Disinfectants

5.1.2.2 Skin Disinfectants

5.1.3 Surgical Scrubs

5.1.4 Hair Clippers

5.1.5 Surgical Drapes

5.1.6 Surgical Irrigation

5.1.7 Skin Preparation Solution

5.1.8 Medical Nonwovens

5.1.9 Surgical Gloves

5.1.10 Other Products

5.2 By Surgery/Procedure

5.2.1 Cataract Surgery

5.2.2 Cesarean Section

5.2.3 Dental Restoration

5.2.4 Gastric Bypass

5.2.5 Other Surgeries/Procedures

5.3 By Type of Infection

5.3.1 Superficial Incisional SSI

5.3.2 Deep Incisional SSI

5.3.3 Organ or Space SSI

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Belimed AG

6.1.4 bioMerieux SA

6.1.5 Getinge Group

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.7 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

6.1.8 Sotera Health

6.1.9 Ansell Limited

6.1.10 Steris Corporation

6.1.11 Lac-Mac Limited

6.1.12 Pacon Manufacturing Corp.

6.1.13 American Polyfilm Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

