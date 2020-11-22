The “Bioabsorbable Stents Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bioabsorbable Stents market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bioabsorbable Stents market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

According to the report, the polymer-based or metal-based stents dissolve or get absorbed in the body, and are expected to overcome complications and risks associated with metallic stents.

Bioabsorbable Stents market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bioabsorbable Stents market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Polymer-based Bioabsorbable Stents Sub-segment is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Product Type Segment

In the product type segment of the market, polymer-based bioabsorbable stents are believed to have the largest market size and are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.95% in the forecast period.

Bioabsorbable stents (BAS)/polymer-based bioabsorbable stents are made of the materials that can completely dissolve or be absorbed in the body. These are used both in peripheral and coronary artery disease. Most of the bioabsorbable stents are made of polylactic acid that is a naturally dissolvable material. However, the polymer materials, such as polycarbonates, polyesters, corrodible metals, and bacterial-derived polymers are under investigation for developing the next-generation bioabsorbable stents. The risk of the in-stent restenosis using drug-eluting and metallic stents (DES) has raised the need for bioabsorbable stents. The BAS has a low rate of late-stent thrombosis (LST) and restenosis, which led to the acceptance of BAS for clinical purposes. The product Absorb GT1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold System (BVS) from Abbott was the first absorbable stent for coronary artery disease that received FDA in 2016, and was commercially available in Europe from 2011. However, on September 14, 2017, Abbott announced the end of sales of the Absorb bioresorbable vascular scaffold, due to poor sales and safety concerns, which led to a strong negative impact on the market. However, owing to the increased significance of the same, this sub-segment is expected to register substantial growth in the coming future.

Europe Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

Europe currently dominates the market for bioabsorbable stents and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased usage of bioabsorbable stents. There is a rise in the usage because the region has a large number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases and there is a huge demand for technologically advanced treatment options for the same.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 High Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Globally

4.3.2 Steep Increase in Aging Population

4.3.3 Expanding Base of Obese Population

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario

4.4.2 High Device Cost

4.4.3 Safety Issues Related to Bioabsorbable Stents

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Polymer-based Bioabsorbable Stents

5.1.2 Metal-based Bioabsorbable Stents

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Coronary Artery Disease

5.2.2 Peripheral Artery Disease

5.3 By Absorption Rate

5.3.1 Slow Absorption Rate

5.3.2 Fast Absorption Rate

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.2 Arterius Limited

6.1.3 Elixir Medical Corporation

6.1.4 Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Terumo Corporation

6.1.6 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

6.1.7 Amaranth Medical

6.1.8 Biotronik

6.1.9 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

6.1.10 Reva Medical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

