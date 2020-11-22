The “Neurology Devices Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Neurology Devices market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Neurology Devices market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , neurological devices are medical devices that help to diagnose, prevent, and treat a variety of neurological disorders and conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, major depression, and traumatic brain injury. The growth of neurological devices is being driven through an emphasis on developing superior neuromodulation and neurostimulation techniques, leveraging minimally invasive procedures that benefit patients. This has resulted in companies investing more in R&D, in an effort to better treat and rehabilitate the brain.

Neurology Devices market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Neurology Devices market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices is the Segment under Neurostimulation Devices that is Expected to Grow Fastest during the Forecast Period

The sacral nerve stimulation devices are mostly used for patients for whom drug therapy or other types of medications are not successful. It is performed with the help of a small device, which is capable of sending electrical impulses to the targeted sacral nerves located in the lower back region. These devices are found to be successful in treating bladder problems. Hence, with increasing incidences of overactive bladder, the sacral nerve stimulation devices segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The deep brain stimulation devices are also being used to perform deep brain stimulation procedures, by implanting a medical device that is capable of sending electrical impulses to specific target areas in the brain. These devices are generally used to treat neuropsychiatric disorders and are effectively used in treating various other neurological disorders, like Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, chronic pain, major depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Asia-Pacific Registered the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow, due to the presence of high unmet medical needs, coupled with rapidly rising healthcare R&D investments and growing medical expenditures in emerging economies, such as India and China. There are also a number of government initiatives that are expected to increase over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Neurology Devices Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Incidence of Neurological Disorders

4.2.2 Huge Investments by Private Players in Neurology Devices

4.2.3 Increase in R&D in the Field of Neurotherapies

4.2.4 Rise in the Aging Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Equipment

4.3.2 Stringent FDA Validation and Guidelines for New Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices

5.1.2 Interventional Neurology Devices

5.1.2.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.1.2.2 Neurothrombectomy Devices

5.1.2.3 Carotid Artery Stents

5.1.2.4 Embolic Coils

5.1.2.5 Support Devices

5.1.3 Neurosurgery Devices

5.1.3.1 Neuroendoscopes

5.1.3.2 Stereotactic Systems

5.1.3.3 Aneurysm Clips

5.1.3.4 Other Neurosurgery Devices

5.1.4 Neurostimulation Devices

5.1.4.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

5.1.4.2 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

5.1.4.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices

5.1.4.4 Other Neurostimulation Devices

5.1.5 Other Types of Devices

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.3 Stryker Corporation

6.1.4 Medtronic PLC

6.1.5 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.6 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.7 Smith & Nephew

6.1.8 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

6.1.9 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.10 Penumbra Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

