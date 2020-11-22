The “Freight and Logistics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Freight and Logistics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Freight and Logistics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

A complete background analysis of the CEE freight and logistics market includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, logistics spending by the end-user industries, and geographical coverage.

Freight and Logistics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Freight and Logistics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing E-commerce Propels Demand for the Logistics Industry

The logistics sector is restless by the growing demand for logistics services, which is generated by the boom and evolution of e-commerce. Contrary to the basic assumption, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) have seen a robust growth in the industry and continue to dominate the European economy. The evolving e-commerce has put pressures on sales channels for faster delivery and optimum supply chain. This scenario brings opportunities for the third-party logistics and warehousing services. In the past, real estate and production were the factors driving CEE. Currently, e-commerce is in the same position, both in domestic, as well as foreign markets. Poland and the Czech Republic mainly export to the west, but currently Brexit is expected to affect the industry, and confidence in the region may benefit from the situation. If firms cannot be located in the United Kingdom, they need to be on the continent. CEE is the current preferred location over western counterparts. But, as per the latest sources, most of the votes favored against Brexit. The e-commerce market in this region may be lagging behind other more mature European markets, but it is on its way to catching up over the next few years. Consumers are creating a rapidly growing demand toward a multi-channel market, for both products and services. Retailers, especially in the online food industry, are looking toward innovative e-logistics to help them grow in the future.

Poland-Largest Logistics Market in the Central and Eastern European Region

The Polish logistics market, the largest market in the Central and Eastern European region, has grown notably since the opening of its national borders. Poland is among the fastest-growing logistics markets in Europe, due to its strong value proposition, proximity to Western Europe, and extensive transportation infrastructure. The logistics market has been developing at a double-digit pace for several years. Historically, the majority of warehouse space was located in the Warsaw area. However, regional markets have been growing more dynamically and account for over two-thirds of the current market. With around 12 million sq m of modern logistics space across Poland, the majority of supply is concentrated in the five most-developed markets. Big-box logistics projects are generally located along motorways and exit roads outside of the administrative borders of the largest Polish cities, but there are also multiple projects within city borders, often for smaller occupiers, such as small business units (SBUs).

With the ever-increasing cross-border trade, the country is also looking into the modernization of border infrastructure with the cooperation of the neighboring countries, as this is vital and supplements the growth of cross-border trade. Located at a strategic geographical location connecting Western Europe with Russia and China, the cross trade (international road transport between two different countries performed by a road motor vehicle registered in a third country) through the country is also very high.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Market

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3 MARKET INSIGHTS

3.1 Current Market Scenario

3.2 Technological Trends and Automation

3.3 Government Regulations and Initiatives

3.4 Brief on Freight Rates

3.5 Insights on Intermodal Transportation

3.6 Review and Commentary on CEE Countries’ Relation with Western European Countries (Analyst’s View)

3.7 Spotlight- Role of CEE Countries in Belt and Road Initiative

4 MARKET DYNAMICS (DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, AND OPPORTUNITIES)

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Function

5.1.1 Freight Transport

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Shipping and Inland Water

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Rail

5.1.2 Freight Forwarding

5.1.3 Warehousing

5.1.4 Courier, Express, and Parcel

5.1.5 Value-added Services

5.1.6 Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights on Other Emerging Areas, Such as Cold Chain Logistics, Return Logistics, and Logistics Tech Developments

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.2.2 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

5.2.3 Distributive Trade (Wholesale and Retail Segments and FMCG included)

5.2.4 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.2.5 Construction

5.2.6 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Poland

5.3.2 Czech Republic

5.3.3 Slovakia

5.3.4 Austria

5.3.5 Hungary

5.3.6 Croatia

5.3.7 Belarus

5.3.8 Romania

5.3.9 Rest of CEE

6 COMPETITVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Concentration Overview

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Major Players

7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group

7.2 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd

7.3 CEE Logistics AS

7.4 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Ltd

7.5 CEVA Logistics

7.6 Raben Group

7.7 Kerry Logistics Network Limited

7.8 GIES Logistics

7.9 De Sammensluttede Vognmnd (DSV)

7.10 Rohlig Suus*

8 OTHER COMPANIES IN THE REPORT INCLUDE

8.1 Prologis, PKP Cargo, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel AG, Logicor, Gebrder Weiss, Feige, JAS Worldwide, Rail Cargo Logistics, CSAD Logistik*

9 APPENDIX

9.1 GDP Distribution, by Activity, Key Countries

9.2 Insights on Capital Flows

9.3 Economic Statistics -Transport and Storage Sector, Contribution to Economy of Key Countries

9.4 External Trade Statistics- Export and Import, by Product

9.5 Insights on Key Export Destinations

9.6 Insights on Key Import Origin Countries

10 DISCLAIMER

