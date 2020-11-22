The “Pet Food Nutraceutical Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Pet Food Nutraceutical market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Pet Food Nutraceutical market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Nutraceuticals are categorized as dietary supplements, functional foods, or medicinal foods. Nutritional supplements for pets are products that provide a source of recognized essential nutrient, like calcium or vitamin A. They are intended to work as supplements and ensure the nutritional completeness of the diet in pets. The supplements are being marketed not only as pills/powders, but also as ingredients in pet foods/gravies/snacks. The other alternative delivery formats that are gaining shares, due to the preference for pet palatability, include gels and pastes, as well as gravies and powders, designed to be added to pet food.

Pet Food Nutraceutical market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Pet Food Nutraceutical market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of People Adopting Pets

Due to changes in lifestyle, pet humanization is on the rise in different countries. The increasing pet ownership among younger generations, in particular, consumed by social media and adoption of the western lifestyle, is the main driver of the market. Hence, an increasing number of people in the country are treating pets as members of the family. The rise of the middle class and easy access to the internet are a few other drivers contributing significantly to the growth of the market. Urbanization trends in many countries have also contributed to the growth in sales of prepared pet foods, as these products are more convenient and more suitable for the busy lifestyles of urban dwellers. An important part of pet humanization is the safety and nutritional needs of pets, which is also a result of consumers being educated about labeling and the ingredients used in products. Although these extra considerations come at a higher cost, the rise of the middle-class population in the world, coupled with higher disposable income, is contributing to the sales of commercial pet foods, globally.

North America Dominates the Global Market

The North American market is the first respondent to any major global trend or consumer pattern; the high level of market penetration and corresponding infrastructure are cited as reasons for the pioneering attitude. The concept of pet humanization’ is the major trend that is consolidating both the pet care and pet food markets into a sense of overall pet well-being. One significant outcome of this trend is the consumer focus toward nutraceutical foods and remedies from the comfort or treat foods. This focus is well visible in the marketing and new product launches of the major firms.

The United States is expected to lead the pack, followed by Canada and Mexico. The rapid increase in urbanization rates and income levels that are expected of Mexico are fuelling the high expectations of the market. The increasing forces of globalization and infrastructure improvement are giving rise to considerable growth in the other regions of North America.

