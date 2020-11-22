The “AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A baggage handling system or a BHS is a type of a conveyor system that is installed in an airport and enables to transport the passenger baggage from ticket counter areas to the area where the baggage is loaded on the aircraft. BHS, additionally, helps in transporting the checked baggage, which is unloaded from the aircraft to the baggage claim area.

AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Airport Capacity Segment in Between 25 to 40 million is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Currently, the airport capacity segment in between 25 to 40 million is projected to have the largest share out of all the segments. Airports with a passenger handling capacity of 25-40 million have grown, with new airports entering this segment from the 15-25 million segment. The growing air travel demand, especially in Asia-Pacific, has forced several smaller airports to increase their passenger handling capacities. Chongqing Airport, Seoul Gimpo Airport, and Tokyo Narita Airport were among the top airports with passenger handling capacities of almost 40 million by the end of 2017. Earlier in March 2017, Narita International Airport introduced a new self-check-in baggage machine at the airport. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

South America is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth

In the airport baggage handling system market, regionally, Asia-Pacific is generating the highest revenue currently. Brazil and Argentina are the largest markets for baggage handling systems in South America. The South American aviation industry improved in 2016 and 2017, after a difficult year in 2015, when the aviation industry had to incur significant losses, due to the economic crisis in Brazil, which led to adverse currency fluctuations and weak commodity prices. With the introduction of the smart airport concept, airports, globally, are shifting toward automation. As the airports are being modernized in Argentina, demand is expected to be generated for new baggage handling systems that can increase the efficiency of airport terminal operation, thus having a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Detailed TOC of AIRPORT BAGGAGE HANDLING SYSTEMS Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Airport Capacity

5.1.1 Up to 15 million

5.1.2 15 – 25 million

5.1.3 25 – 40 million

5.1.4 40 million +

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 South America

5.2.2.1 Brazil

5.2.2.2 Argentina

5.2.2.3 Rest of South America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Iran

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Daifuku Co. Ltd

6.3.2 Glidepath LLC

6.3.3 Siemens AG

6.3.4 Pteris Global Limited

6.3.5 VANDERLANDE INDUSTRIES B.V.

6.3.6 BEUMER Group AS

6.3.7 G&S Airport Conveyor

6.3.8 Ansir Systems

6.3.9 Logplan LLC

6.3.10 Babcock International Group PLC

6.3.11 SITA Enterprises Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

