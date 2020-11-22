The “Niobium Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Niobium market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Niobium market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999473

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Niobium Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999473

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Niobium market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Niobium market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Niobium market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing usage in the Automotive Industry

Lightweight materials and designs have been important concerns in the manufacturing of automobiles, where driving dynamics is a major factor.

Additionally, the emerging focus of governments across the world on minimizing carbon emissions and enhancing fuel economy (as per the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards) of the vehicle has increased the importance of lightweight materials in the production of automobiles.

In the past couple of years, the automotive industry has been consistently focusing on vehicle weight, as it has a direct impact on driving dynamics, fuel consumption, and agility.

The shifting focus of automobile manufacturers toward the development of light-weight vehicles is becoming the biggest opportunity for growth in the niobium market.

The usage of niobium as a micro-alloy enhances the toughness and strength of steel, while also ensuring that the automobile body structure is light. At the same time, it also makes vehicles safe in the event of a collision. For instance, usage of about 300 gram of niobium in steel for a mid-size passenger car reduces the weight of the vehicle by approximately 200 kg, in turn, improving the fuel economy of the vehicle (1 liter per 200 km) and reducing exhaust emissions.

With the growing automotive industry, the consumption of niobium is projected to increase through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2017. With accelerating usage in structural steels and growing usage in the automobile and aerospace industry in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the consumption of niobium is increasing in the region. The consumption of niobium is very high in steel manufacturing in the form of ferroniobium, and the construction industry is thriving in several emerging economies, such as China and India, among others. The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world. The automotive industry is growing steadily, with high production and demand for passenger cars. Further, the aviation industry is currently running 2,185 general aviation aircraft. Moreover, it is planning to have more than 5,000 aircraft and 500 airports by 2020. With the growing demand from various end-user industries in different countries, the demand for niobium is projecetd to increase at a high rate during the forecast period.

Niobium Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Niobium market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Niobium including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999473

Detailed TOC of Niobium Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Accelerating usage in Structural Steels

4.1.2 Growing usage in Automotive Industry

4.1.3 Increase in Demand from the Chemical Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Limited Supply Sources

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Occurrence

5.1.1 Carbonatites and Associates

5.1.2 Columbite-Tantalite

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Ferroniobium

5.2.2 Niobium Oxide

5.2.3 Niobium Metal

5.2.4 Vacuum Grade Niobium Alloys

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Steel

5.3.2 Super Alloys

5.3.3 Superconducting Magnets

5.3.4 Capacitors

5.3.5 Glass

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Construction

5.4.2 Automotive

5.4.3 Aerospace and Defence

5.4.4 Oil and Gas

5.4.5 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Production Analysis

5.5.1.1 Brazil

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Other Regions

5.5.2 Consumption Analysis

5.5.2.1 China

5.5.2.2 United States

5.5.2.3 Europe

5.5.2.4 Japan

5.5.2.5 India

5.5.2.6 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Admat Inc.

6.4.2 Alkane Resources Ltd

6.4.3 CBMM

6.4.4 China Molybdenum Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Dneprovsky Special Tubes Plant LLC

6.4.7 Grandview Materials

6.4.8 NIOBEC (Magris Resources Inc.)

6.4.9 NioCorp Developments Ltd

6.4.10 Shaanxi Getwick Nonferrous Metals Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Titanex GmbH

6.4.12 Zhuzhou Orient Kylin Special Metal Materials Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

7.2 Innovative Application Products to Gain Competitive Edge

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Seamless Pipes Market: Growth Challenges, Production Capacity, Market Share, Opportunities and Forthcoming Developments, By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2025

Abamectin Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Fidaxomicin Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

ESD Protection Diode Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Gasket and Seal Materials Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Soap Colorants Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Vacuum Coating System Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

Lime and Gypsum Product Manufacturing Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

Commercial Vehicle Tires Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

Medical Composites Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

﻿Footwear Materials Market Share by Business Strategy 2020 | Emerging Trends of Industry, Business Growth Prospects, Size Analysis Forecast to 2024