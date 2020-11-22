The “Gamification Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Gamification market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Gamification market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Humans possess the tendency to influence their own behavior based on their experiences while receiving rewards, playing games, reading novels, etc. Gamification makes use of this human tendency of influencing one’s own thinking process by engaging its users in becoming effective problem-solvers, even in the real world. Gamification has proven its advantages in different activities such as customer experience enrichment, employee engagement, rewards to people, etc.

Gamification market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Gamification market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Retail Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Market

The retail industry is an emerging industry, growing at a significant rate. Retail sales growth has been increasing steadily since 2012, at a healthy pace, as customers seek experiences and products that reflect the personal brand they promote on social media.

While gamification can add entertainment and drama to a retailer’s marketing or engagement strategy, without diverting the core idea of the business, it can also provide positive behaviors from customers and employees, leading to a rich brand experience and higher sales.

Retail gamification is an e-commerce trend that is growing at a tremendous pace. Online retailers will want to continue creating interactive experiences for customers to drive higher sales growth in their stores. Gamification apps have proven to improve leads and sales for several retailers. Gamification can also drive new and recurring customers to a store, while offering insights into how shoppers engage with a brand.

North America is Expected to Have Highest Market Share

North America has a mature market for gamification in the field of marketing. However, systems are also finding varied applications in product development and innovation in the region. The high penetration of internet and smartphone users in the region has also led to the greater usage of gamification for marketing, especially by using social media integration tools. These systems are designed to interact with the consumer base and market the interaction at the same time. This region is projected to witness the highest incorporation of gamification systems in enterprise-level solutions and a shift toward more technologically advanced methods in the case of consumer involvement systems.

Since the beginning of the gamification industry, various companies introduced major gamification projects. These include consumer brands such as Adobe, NBC, Walgreens, eBay, Panera, and Threadless, among others. For B2B companies, such as Oracle, Cisco, and Salesforce, gamification has emerged as a key element in their consumerization of the enterprise strategy.

These organizations are attracted by gamification’s ability to raise engagement and loyalty, measured in time, on-site, repeat visits, and viral distribution by an average of 30%. Apart from engagement, gamification’s revenue effects are also impressive. American multinational software company, Autodesk raised its trial usage by 40% and conversion rates by 15% while Extraco Bank raised its customer acquisitions by 700%.

Moreover, companies such as LivingSocial, have replaced the dreaded annual review with a mobile, gamified solution, with over 90% of employees participating voluntarily. Other organizations, including Target, have improved employee throughput and satisfaction while reducing costs through the direct use of gamification.

Detailed TOC of Gamification Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Mobile-based Gamification Gaining Momentum

4.2.2 Crowdsourcing Seen as a Major Opportunity in Innovation and Development

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Manufacturing Complications and Lower ROI

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 On-cloud

5.2 By Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Platform

5.3.1 Open Platform

5.3.2 Closed/ Enterprise Platform

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 Retail

5.4.2 Banking

5.4.3 Government

5.4.4 Healthcare

5.4.5 Education and Research

5.4.6 IT and Telecom

5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cognizant Technology Solution Corp.

6.1.2 MPS Interactive Systems Limited

6.1.3 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.4 Callidus Software Inc.

6.1.5 cut-e GmbH (AON, PLC)

6.1.6 Axonify Inc.

6.1.7 IActionable Inc

6.1.8 Bunchball Inc.

6.1.9 Ambition

6.1.10 G-Cube

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

