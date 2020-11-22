The “Green Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Green Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Green Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Green packaging is also known as sustainable packaging that uses materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods that has a low impact on both energy consumption and on the environment. Following the government regulations, most of the manufacturers use sustainable packaging to eliminate the contaminants and chemicals that destroy the water, soil, and atmosphere of our planet.

Green Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Green Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Food Industry is expected to hold the Major Share

The food industry is expected to hold the major share owing to the increasing usage of recyclable packaging and minimal waste generation practices in the industry.

Plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and reusable containers are the most preferred sustainable packaging solutions in the industry. Although most of the food packaging in the current market scenario is packed in plastics, only a small portion of it is recyclable or reusable.

The use of metal alternatives and refillable containers is increasing the use of aluminum cans and minimal packaging items, such as tubs and trays made from aluminum foil. This trend is mainly evident in the global dairy packaging industry. Manufacturers are increasingly preferring aluminum foil packaging alternatives, especially in North America and Europe, where sustainable packaging is one of the top preferences to pick a product.

According to European Aluminium AV, more than 22% of the aluminum produced in the region is used for packaging proposes. Also, with increasing awareness of green packaging, globally, the use of aluminum and recyclable/reusable food packaging is expected to increase, over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

North America is currently the largest market for green packaging, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, where government regulations play a crucial part in the growth of green packaging, high awareness and consumer preferences for eco-friendly solutions are the prime reasons for rapid adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the major region along with the highest growth owing to immense demand for packaging from almost all end users dedicated to vast retail market and consumer preferences.

