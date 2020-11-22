The “High-End Accelerometer Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The High-End Accelerometer market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the High-End Accelerometer market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Accelerometers are capable of measuring acceleration, vibration, and tilt or shock. Thus, they are used in a diverse range of applications, such as industrial platform stabilization systems. High-end accelerometers are primarily used in high-grade applications for calculating the magnitude and direction of acceleration. Piezoelectric, capacitive and geophone technologies drive these systems as they have achieved reduced size and low-cost capabilities.

High-End Accelerometer market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. High-End Accelerometer market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Tactical Applications to Hold Major Share

The limited number of measurements and the significantly high-cost of the system under test have historically generated demands on the part of tactical applications, such as military and aerospace customers for a high degree of reliability in accelerometer performance. When the high-end accelerometer is permanently integrated into the system for control and monitoring functions, the reliability requirements are intensified.

High-end accelerometers for tactical grade applications are mainly used in the defense and military sectors. These devices operate with bias stability of less than 1mg, with a working range of 20 to 100g and temperature range starting from -55Â°C. A number of factors have notably contributed to the aforementioned increased reliability.

The need for proper fabrication method is of utmost importance for high-performance accelerometers. In order to achieve high-performance tactical grade accelerometers, high aspect ratio devices should be fabricated with great accuracy.

North America to Hold Major Share

The North American region is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers, as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense to acquire high-performance equipment is the major factor driving the growth of high-end accelerometers in the country. Moreover, according to the Small Business Innovation Research (or SBIR) program, the objective of the US Navy is to develop and demonstrate an innovative acceleration technology applicable to inertial navigation, real-time gravimetry, and gradient measurements that can be met by introducing improvements and innovative changes to an existing government-owned accelerometer technology. Increasing mining and exploration activities in the region also pose a high demand for high-end accelerometers. According to Mining Engineering, the United States and Canada together accounted for 33.33% of active mineral exploration sites in 2017.

Detailed TOC of High-End Accelerometer Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Adoption of MEMS Technology

4.5.2 Inclination of Growth Toward Defense and Aerospace

4.5.3 Technological Advancements in Navigation Systems

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Operational Complexity Coupled With High Maintenance Costs

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Tactical Applications

5.1.2 Navigational Applications

5.1.3 Industrial Applications

5.1.4 Automotive Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sercel SA

6.1.2 Safran Colibrys

6.1.3 Physical Logic AG

6.1.4 Innalabs Limited

6.1.5 Sensonor AS

6.1.6 Tronics Microsystems (EPCOS)

6.1.7 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.1.8 Thales SA

6.1.9 Analog Devices Inc.

6.1.10 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.11 STMicroelectronics NV

6.1.12 TE Connectivity

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

