The "Photonic Integrated Circuit Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Photonic Integrated Circuit market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Multiple photonic components, such as waveguides, lasers, modulators, and detectors, when integrated on a single chip are referred to as photonic ICs. When compared to traditional ICs, photonic ICs are extremely fast, accommodate higher bandwidth, and are highly power efficient.

Photonic Integrated Circuit market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Photonic Integrated Circuit market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

III-V Material to Hold a Major Market Share

GaAs photonics is a significantly tiny market, whose principal application was data centers. However, after the introduction of a 3D sensing function using GaAs-based VCSELs in Apple’s iPhone X, GaAs VCSEL has attained enormous growth.

The growth in 3D sensing applications in the consumer electronics market, automotive lighting, the increasing LiDAR applications, horticultural lighting, IR LED applications and display applications are expected to increase the demand for GaAs photonics over the forecast period.

In III-V materials, the market potential for InP (Indium Phosphide) PIC is considered very high. It can best be understood as a subset of the PIC market, which as a whole is further developed. The increasing potential for data center solutions and data center construction across the world is expected to aid the adoption of InP PIC over the forecast period.

North America to Hold a Major Market Share

In North America, the demand for photonic integrated circuits (PIC)-based products is driven by data centers and WAN applications of fiber optic communication. The need for high-speed data transmission increased the data traffic in cloud computing, and the rapid roll-out of IoT has created a potentially booming photonic integrated circuit industry in the region.

Service providers are facing an increasing demand for bandwidth, much of which is being driven by mobile, video, and cloud-based service. For instance, in the United States, video streaming from Netflix alone accounts for nearly a quarter of all bytes transferred at peak times. Companies are expected to base their optical networks on the PIC, which is expected to contribute to the market’s growth positively.

Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Photonic Integrated Circuit market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Photonic Integrated Circuit including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Market

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Wide Range of Applications in Telecommunications and Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Strong Demand for Traditional ICs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Component

5.1.1 Laser (Optical Laser)

5.1.2 Modulators

5.1.3 Detectors

5.1.4 Transceivers

5.1.5 Multiplexer / Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)

5.1.6 Optical Amplifiers

5.2 By Type of Raw Material

5.2.1 III-V Material

5.2.2 Lithium Niobate

5.2.3 Silica-on-Silicon

5.2.4 Quantum Dots

5.2.5 Other Raw Materials (Graphene, Silicon-on-Insulator)

5.3 By Integration Process

5.3.1 Hybrid

5.3.2 Monolithic

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Telecommunications

5.4.2 Biomedical

5.4.3 Data Centers

5.4.4 Other Applications (Optical Sensors(LiDAR), Metrology, etc.)

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Neophotonics Corporation

6.1.2 Infinera Corporation

6.1.3 Lumentum Holdings Inc.

6.1.4 Intel Corporation

6.1.5 Colorchip Ltd

6.1.6 Ciena Corporation

6.1.7 Finisar Corporation

6.1.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.1.9 Source Photonics Inc.

6.1.10 Luxtera

6.1.11 VLC Photonics

6.1.12 Mellanox Technologies Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

