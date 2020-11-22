The “Digital Payments Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Digital Payments market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Digital Payments market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Digital payment is a way of payment, which is made through digital modes. In digital payments, the payer and payee both use digital modes to send and receive money. It is also called electronic payment. No hard cash is involved in digital payments.

Digital Payments market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Digital Payments market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Contact Less Payment Method to Emerge As One of the Preferred Option

Contactless payment is an alternative payment channel. It uses short-range wireless technologies, such as radio frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC), to securely complete payments between a contactless card and contactless-enabled PoS terminal.

The factors that drives the use of contactless payment include, but are not limited to, ease of use, speed, and integrated and seamless experience. For instance, contactless transactions take close to 1/10th of the time taken by traditional electronic transactions.

Driven by hassle-free and convenient experiences, contactless payments are witnessing robust adoption in countries, such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Singapore. For instance, in the United Kingdom, the number of contactless transactions reached 2.86 billion in 2016, thereby, indicating a growth rate of about 174%.

The mobile contactless user base increased from about 20 million in 2015 to 144 million in 2017. Thus, with the increasing acceptance of mobile and digital payments, contactless payments are anticipated to record growth. Moreover, the adoption of contactless cards is projected to transform the landscape of traditional payments, as these cards act as significant threats to EMV cards and the magnetic stripe technology.

United States to Account for the Most Significant Share in North America

Digital payment is all set to be the preferred mode of payment for US citizens. For instance, 41% of all shoppers said that their smartphone or tablet is becoming their most important shopping tool. Moreover, mobile payment is the preferred mode of payment among millennials.

E-commerce sales in the region are also increasing, with the improvement of digital payment experience. This increase also reflects consumers’ increasing comfort with online shopping, coupled with their increasing use of mobile and hand-held devices.

When comparing online/e-commerce (no card present) payments with card-in-hand payments, digital proved to be the higher growth category, accounting for growth up to 23%, over the last year.

Detailed TOC of Digital Payments Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Internet Penetration

4.3.2 Growing E-commerce Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security and Privacy Concerns

4.4.2 Additional Charges for Making Payments

4.4.3 Instability of Mobile Networks

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mode of Payment

5.1.1 Point of Sale

5.1.1.1 Contact Payment

5.1.1.2 Contactless Payment

5.1.1.3 Bank Cards

5.1.2 Online Sale

5.1.2.1 Digital Wallets

5.1.2.2 Digital Currencies

5.1.2.3 Net Banking

5.1.2.4 Other Online Sales Channels

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Banking and Financial Service

5.2.3 Telecommunication

5.2.4 Government

5.2.5 Transportation

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries (Media and Entertainment)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 PayPal Holdings Inc.

6.1.2 Visa Inc.

6.1.3 MasterCard Incorporated (MasterCard)

6.1.4 Amazon.com Inc.

6.1.5 Alphabet Inc.

6.1.6 Apple Inc.

6.1.7 CCAvenue (Avenues India Pvt. Ltd)

6.1.8 Paytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited

6.1.9 Stripe Inc.

6.1.10 Alipay.com Co. Ltd

7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

