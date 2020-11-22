The “Hardware Wallet Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Hardware Wallet market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Hardware Wallet market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Hardware wallet is a special type of bitcoin wallet, which stores the user’s private keys in a secure hardware device. They have major advantages over standard software wallets:

1) Private keys are often stored in a protected area of a microcontroller, and cannot be transferred out of the device in plaintext.

2) They are immune to computer viruses that steal from software wallets.

3) They can be used securely and interactively; private keys never need to touch any potentially vulnerable software.

Hardware Wallet market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Hardware Wallet market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

NFC Type to Hold Significant Share

The adoption of cryptocurrencies in real-world stores is progressing slowly, even though it has the potential of being a convenient, fast, and secure way of paying for goods. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, can be used in real-world environments in a convenient matter, without requiring a banking license. They can also be used to save merchant money and safeguard the privacy of customers.

By utilizing NFC, payment is allowed even if either the payee or payer is not connected to the Internet, depending on the type of payment request. This scheme is particularly useful for tourists who are not willing to pay high roaming fees or are at places where the Internet reception is unreliable or not present at all.

Similar to Apple, BitPay added NFC support to its PoS (Point of Sale) software, allowing users to pay a bill with the aid of the Android wallet with only a single tap, in 2015. However, in the case of BitPay, NFC is a mere way to transmit the data traditionally provided by a QR-Code, containing the amount, payment address, and a transaction memo. The Android app does not transmit a complete Bitcoin transaction over NFC.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The region is the fastest-growing market for hardware wallet, owing to the growing adoption of cryptocurrency and the increasing trend of the digital and cashless economy in countries like India, Japan, and South Korea.

Though the ban on digital currency exchange in China can hinder the regional growth, growing digital economy acceptance in the rest of the region, especially in India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, is developing a massive market for cryptocurrencies in Asia-Pacific.

The country’s security firms are also exploring the possibility of establishing and operating a joint cryptocurrency exchange in Bangkok. These developments indicate a positive approach of the government toward cryptocurrency, and are expected to drive the demand for the market studied in the region.

