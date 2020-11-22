The “Connected Medical Device Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Connected Medical Device market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Connected Medical Device market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Scope of the Report:

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) allows medical devices to be connected to the cloud and to applications. Connected medical devices can also provide portable diagnostic devices that can be used for in-home collection and diagnosis. Connectivity can directly benefit both patients and healthcare service companies.

Connected Medical Device market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Connected Medical Device market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices

The adoption of wearable devices in the healthcare segment has been gaining traction in recent times. This, in turn, has been one of the significant factors influencing the connected medical devices market.

The worldwide wrist wearable shipment in 2015 was estimated at more than 40 million units, which is expected to cross 100 million units by the end of 2018, with the healthcare sector accounting for a significant portion of the demand. The wearable devices that accounted for the second-highest number of shipments were the modular wearables.

The healthcare wearable devices comprise more than fitness bands. Smart watches, smart glasses, smart footwear, smart apparel, posture monitors, movement sensors, wrist devices, heart straps, headbands, wearable patches, pain management devices, and medicine delivery pods are some of the myriad devices that make up the vast and growing healthcare wearables market.

This growth in the global smart wearable devices unit shipments is dominated by healthcare and fitness applications. Thus, due to the rise in the usage of wearable devices in the healthcare sector and improved connectivity solutions, the market for wearable connected devices for healthcare applications is expected to grow.

North America Holds Highest Market Share

The US connected medical devices market is defined by the presence of established medical device manufactures, an advanced healthcare ecosystem, and significant healthcare expenditure. According to Synopsys, US hospitals have an average of 10and 15 connected medical devices per bed.

The sale of blood pressure monitoring equipment in the region is expected to cross USD 1.92 billion in 2018, which would be a 370% increase from that in 2013. This makes blood pressure monitoring the most lucrative segment in the US connected medical devices market, which is the major contributor in the region.

The region has witnessed a considerable rise in the use of connected medical devices. The size of the US medical devices industry was estimated at about USD 148 billion in 2015, and is expected to cross USD 175 billion by 2020, which clearly indicates the immense potential offered by the region for connected medical devices.

The country’s healthcare industry has shown keen focus on the protection of patient health information through the HIPAA Act of 1996 and the subsequent HITECH Act of 2009, while also favoring the IoT aligned to federal standards for the manufacturing, deployment, and support of the connected devices for patient care.

Detailed TOC of Connected Medical Device Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of Connected Devices In Healthcare

4.3.2 Consistent Developments In Artificial Intelligence

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Performance and Certification Challenges

4.4.2 Inefficient Internet Connectivity in Emerging Economies

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Consumer Monitoring

5.1.2 Wearable Device

5.1.3 Internally Embedded Device

5.1.4 Stationary Device

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 South Korea

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Garmin Ltd.

6.1.7 Qualcomm Incorporation

6.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.9 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

6.1.10 NXP Semiconductors NV

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

