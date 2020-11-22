The “Marketing Automation Software Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Marketing Automation Software market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Marketing Automation Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Marketing automation refers to the software that exists with the goal of automating marketing actions. Many marketing departments have to automate repetitive tasks, such as emails, social media, and other website actions.

Marketing Automation Software market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Marketing Automation Software market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

E-mail Marketing Expected to be a Significant Application

Email marketing is one of the primary channels of marketing, considering the number of email users, which is close to 3.5 billion. Businesses around the world have utilized email marketing. Broadcasting an email to a potential client or consumer that could help in closing the sale is considered as email marketing. Generally, email marketing involves sending advertisements, newsletters, solicit sales, request donations, and request businesses via emails.

Email marketing has evolved drastically over the past few years. With the advent of e-commerce and smartphones, the number of users utilizing email service had increased in the previous decade, which improved the reach of email marketing. With the vast amount of user data available, companies are focusing on automating the database to streamline the process and explore new ways of email marketing.

This has provided an opportunity for companies to explore automated email marketing. Gmail revealed that 68.4% of the incoming emails are classified as promotions (as of February 2017). Such figures emphasize the penetration of email marketing.

In October 2017, a global provider of email marketing and automation software, Aweber, introduced click automation to its e-mail automation platform. With this update, users can segment their audience (based on the links they click) and send more relevant emails to convert the leads into their conversion funnel.

China Expected to Witness Significant Growth

China is one of the digital marketing powerhouses. The country boasts of the world’s second-largest search advertising market and spends more on digital advertising than Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and South Korea, combined.

The country is transforming the way businesses think about their marketing strategy. Due to its massive scale and unique consumer behavior, the Chinese market has forced firms to be creative about their marketing strategies, which also applies to market automation.

In China, more than half (57.2%) of advertisement expenditure went toward the internet in 2017, implying that the digital marketing landscape is more competitive than ever. Moreover, social media platforms, such as Weibo, WeChat, and Tieba, and search engines (Baidu) have launched advertising products focusing on people, targeting to increase marketing performance. Around 66% of the country’s population uses WeChat, posing lucrative opportunities in the social media marketing sphere.

The country is witnessing an increase in advertising expenditure by organizations. For instance, according to GroupM, one of the world’s largest advertising media company, the advertising spending in 2017 was USD 86.28 billion in China.

Although advertising expenditure in the country is relatively high with various industries adopting marketing strategies to gain recognition in the market, the number of companies adopting marketing automation software in the region is relatively low due to lack of awareness.

Detailed TOC of Marketing Automation Software Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Marketing

4.3.2 Rising Demand to Integrate Marketing Efforts

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals across the Industry

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud-based

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Campaign Management

5.2.2 Email Marketing

5.2.3 In-bound Marketing

5.2.4 Lead Management

5.2.5 Mobile Application

5.2.6 Social Media Marketing

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Entertainment and Media

5.3.2 Financial Services

5.3.3 Government

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Act-On Software Inc.

6.1.2 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.1.3 Hubspot Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation (Silverpop)

6.1.5 Marketo Inc.

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Oracle Corporation

6.1.8 Salesforce.com Inc.

6.1.9 Salesfusion, Inc.

6.1.10 SAS SE

6.1.11 Teradata Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

