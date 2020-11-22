The “Managed MPLS Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Managed MPLS market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Managed MPLS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

MPLS connections are private networks that work independent of the internet. They offer various benefits, such as a high level of reliability and performance, as they enable traffic prioritization using the class of service (CoS) feature. MPLS VPNs are the most prominent types of WAN services used by enterprises that require to be connected to their distributed enterprises, globally.

Managed MPLS market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Managed MPLS market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The IT and Telecommunications Segment is Estimated to Hold the Major Share

Growing smartphone penetration and the number of devices connected to the internet have placed an immense pressure on the current telecom network. Thus, network operators are faced with the challenges of insufficient bandwidth and network congestion, leading to call drops and unreliable network functions.

Furthermore, widespread investments in cloud services, owing to greater advantages of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS, have required IT providers to maintain their delivery, through their own network, with a growing consumer base. All these factors have contributed to driving the adoption of MPLS technologies.

Growth in cloud-based services for mobile users and the roll-out of 4G LTE services around the world have increased the investment into networks by carriers. Automation has become an integral part in shaping the carriers’ ability to offer their on-demand’ services effectively with balanced operational costs.

According to AT&T, a telecommunications company, most of the customers in the future are expected to operate hybrid WANs with both MPLS and broadband connections. With a hybrid solution, companies might route non-mission critical traffic, such as software usages, email, and storage file transfers over SD-WAN, while still handling mission-critical applications like voice and real-time video over MPLS.

United States to hold a Major Share in the North American Market

The United States is expected to hold a significant share in the market studied. With the surge of cloud computing, there has been an increase in the demand for secure networking among enterprises, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for the managed MPLS market. For instance, according to Cisco Systems, in North America cloud traffic in 2017 increased to 2,771 exabytes from 1,891 exabytes in 2016, which is forecast to reach 6,844 exabytes in 2021. This is anticipated to contribute positively to the growth of the market studied. Companies in the region, such as Cognizant, deliver a full range of application outsourcing, system integration services, and business process consulting. By increasing its global reach through business diversification, the company realized the need for transcontinental connectivity and efficient security mechanisms.

