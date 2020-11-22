The “Folding Carton Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Folding Carton Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Folding Carton Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The folding carton packaging is one of the most famous eco-friendly packaging solutions. The applications range from simple local store solutions to electrical equipment packaging solutions. The major users of the solutions include food & beverage sector, e-commerce industry tobacco, and household goods.

Folding Carton Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Folding Carton Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Food and Beverages to Hold a Major Market Share

Sustainability has been a significant trend observed in the folding carton packaging market. With a strong pressure on the lesser usage of plastic, paperboard and paper cartons are experiencing a strong demand. Aligning to this trend, PaperWorks is launching three new coated recycled board (CRB) kraftback folding carton options, which are engineered to be cost-effective, and 100% recycled alternatives to virgin kraft, with multiple appearance and performance benefits.

Additionally, in 2018, Elopak introduced Pure-Pak cartons made with natural brown board. The new natural brown board Pure-Pak cartons are carbon neutral, and it was introduced one year after Elopak launched its fresh gable top carton made from natural brown board. Since its 2017 launch, the fresh carton has been successful on shelf across Europe for market-leading multinational and medium sized dairies.

Further, to gain consumer attention, laminated and printed cartons with graphics and well-designed labels has been a focus area for food and beverage manufacturers.

China to Hold a Major Market Share

Chinese consumers are turning to packaged goods, which provides convenience, aesthetics, and lifestyle branding. This growing demand for packaged foods products is fueling the growth of the folding carton packaging market in the country. China is one of the largest source of folding cartons, in both volume and value terms, because the country’s low manufacturing costs offset the cost of shipping these products.

Moreover, the country is also leading the way to rise in online grocery shopping among Asian countries. This growth in the online grocery shopping corresponds with the increased demand for convenience food and packaged food products, both of which add to the demand for folding cartons.

