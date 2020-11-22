The “Vibration Sensor Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Vibration Sensor market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Vibration Sensor market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Vibration monitoring and analysis are the important quality measurement phenomenon in modern industrial infrastructure. The three parameters that represent vibration monitors are velocity, acceleration, and displacement. The selection of the sensor is proportional to velocity, displacement, or acceleration, which depend on signal levels and frequency that are involved.

Vibration Sensor market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Vibration Sensor market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace & Defense End User to Hold Significant Share

Increase in situational awareness to drive operations, cost-effective maintenance, and increase in asset utilization are some of the key factors driving the demand for aircraft health monitoring systems.

The passenger traffic in Europe and other major aviation markets, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, have witnessed growth in terms of the number of passengers and aircraft movements, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Turbine engine failures are the primary cause of mechanical failures, which is increasing the costs; hence, users are increasingly turning to prognostic health management (PHM) systems to prevent these losses and to reduce maintenance costs. As vibration is the most common health monitoring parameter in the aerospace engine industry, the development of PHM systems is likely to have a direct impact on the growth of vibration sensors.

United Kingdom to Hold Significant Share in Europe Region

The United Kingdom is home to the largest aerospace industry; with almost one fifth of the global revenues being generated form aerospace; the country is preceded only by the United States.

Advanced vibration sensors are used for harsh application environments, like rotor track and balance (RT&B) in aircraft. They also serve applications in aircraft design and testing, offering both DC-response (static) and AC-response (dynamic) types of accelerometers.

Growth of consumer electronics in the country has led to a rise in vibration sensors being integrated in the appliances. In 2016, retail volume growth of wearable electronics was driven by activity wearables, with 2.2 million sold products in the United Kingdom.

Detailed TOC of Vibration Sensor Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Need for Machine Condition Monitoring and Maintenance

4.3.2 Longer Service Life, Self Generating Capability, and Wide Range of Frequency of Vibration Sensors

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Compatibility With Old Machinery

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Accelerometers

5.1.2 Velocity Sensors

5.1.3 Non-contact Displacement Transducers

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Aerospace and Defence

5.2.4 Consumer Electronics

5.2.5 Oil and Gas

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Mexico

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Rockwell Automation Inc

6.1.2 SKF GmbH

6.1.3 National Instruments Corporation

6.1.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.1.5 Analog Devices, Inc.

6.1.6 Emerson Electric Corp.

6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.8 NXP Semiconductors NV

6.1.9 TE Connectivity Ltd.

6.1.10 Hansford Sensors Ltd.

6.1.11 Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

