The Virtual Reality (VR) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Virtual reality blurs the line between digital and physical worlds, thereby, generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment for consumers. Several multinational corporations, such as Sony and HTC, are venturing into this market space.

Virtual Reality (VR) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Virtual Reality (VR) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Hardware expected to Hold Major Share

Mobile virtual reality (VR) is the most affordable experience for consumers who want to explore VR without spending a substantial amount of money. Additionally, the portability and massive install base of smartphone users, across the world, lead to its wide-scale adoption. VR headsets rely on the smartphone to display content and use numerous specially developed apps for the same.

For instance, Matterport VR Showcase is a virtual reality app compatible with Samsung Galaxy series (Android KitKat 4.4+), for which the Oculus Gear VR app needs to be installed on the device.

In 2016, approximately 87% of the virtual reality headsets sold worldwide were mobile phone-based, meaning a user’s smartphone mounted on the headset and operated as the screen. Popular mobile phone VR headsets include the Google Daydream View and Samsung Gear VR.

While VR for mobile is currently a less immersive experience than console and PC-based VR, its adoption is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to a host of technological advancements in the mobile VR space. Also, with the growth of smartphones, there is massive potential for the VR market, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region expected to Witness Significant Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share, owing to the presence of large and several emerging economies, along with the rising acceptance of virtual reality devices in the region. This is, in turn, expected to encourage industry players to invest in the region. China is expected to account for a prominent share in the region, owing to the rising adoption of VR technology in the country. VR took the center stage in China’s tech scenario in 2016. Many startups related to virtual reality are also growing in the country. For instance, Palapple is developing its own VR products. The company also created a project called VResidence, which offers a number of virtual reality real estate products, including an online platform for second-hand property.

Detailed TOC of Virtual Reality (VR) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Study Deliverables

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtual Reality in Commercial Application

4.4.2 Increasing Demand for VR Setup for Training Across Various End-user Segments

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Health Risks from Using Virtual Reality Headsets in the Long Run

4.6 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 Mobile

5.1.1.2 Console

5.1.1.3 PC

5.1.2 Software

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Consumer

5.2.1.1 Gaming

5.2.1.2 Media and Entertainment

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.2.1 Retail

5.2.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.2.3 Military and Defense

5.2.2.4 Real Estate

5.2.2.5 Education

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oculus VR LLC

6.1.2 Sony Corporation

6.1.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.4 Google LLC

6.1.5 Lenovo Group Ltd.

6.1.6 Pico Interactive Inc.

6.1.7 StarVR Corporation

6.1.8 FOVE Inc.

6.1.9 Unity Technologies Inc.

6.1.10 Unreal Engine (Epic Games Inc.)

6.1.11 Crytek GmbH

6.1.12 Autodesk Inc.

6.1.13 Eon Reality Inc.

6.1.14 3D Systems Corporation

6.1.15 Dassault Systemes SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

