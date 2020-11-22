The “Fleet Management Solutions Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Fleet Management Solutions market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Fleet Management Solutions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Fleet vehicle management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, such as tracking and diagnostics, driver management, speed management, fuel management, and health and safety management.

Fleet Management Solutions market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Fleet Management Solutions market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Driver Management Segment Expected to Hold Significant Share

The driver management systems in fleet management solutions include applications, such as driver registration, insurance risk management, and analysis. The prime motive of driver management systems is to study the driver behavior and make necessary changes to driving styles, which will reduce fuel consumption and improve the vehicle’s maintenance.

These systems promote better driving behavior and continuously send feedback indicating the driving style, with alerts. Organizations are adopting this solution, as it provides them fuel savings, lowers maintenance costs, and makes them feel secure about the management of the vehicle and customers.

According to a recent safety report by Volvo Trucks, more than 90% of the accidents were caused due to human factors. The survey indicates that more than 13% of the accidents caused fatalities to heavy goods vehicle occupants.

In North America alone, there has been a severe increase in the number of warehouses form third-party logistics players, like DHL, XPO, Ryder, and Geodis. It is estimated that during 2016 to 2017, DHL increased its warehouse count in North America by 60%, XPO Logistics by 18%, and NFI Logistics by 11%.

United States to Witness Significant Growth

The US government is currently assessing the potential of telematics to reduce cost of accidents, which, in turn, is driving the market for fleet management services. The US fleet market is dominated by Ford, General Motors, and Fiat-Chrysler. OEMs are moving fleet sales to retail channels to increase their profitability.

Increasing awareness about the cost benefits of fleet management and leasing may attract more new customers. Additionally, reduced government spending and anxieties of a double-dip recession could restrain the growth in the market.

According to the EPA, combustion of fossil fuels, such as diesel and gasoline, to transport goods and people, is the second-largest source of carbon dioxide emissions, totaling to about 31% of the US carbon dioxide emissions, and more than one fourth of the US greenhouse gas emissions.

Apart from various industries adopting fleet management solutions, the US Department of Homeland Security has also taken fleet management solutions to provide its fleet managers access to data-driven insights to manage the daily operations of fleet. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) landed a telematics contract with WEX Inc., in order to supply vehicle telematics products and services. According to WEX, the Homeland Security operates a fleet of around 52,000 vehicles, making it one of the largest federal agency fleets in the United States.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Renewed Emphasis on Streamlining Fleet Operations

4.3.2 Availability of a Wider Range of Reporting and Analytics Services

4.3.3 Affordable Hardware and Access to Greater Connectivity

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness among Smaller Fleet Owners

4.4.2 Rising Operational Costs for Fleet Vendors

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Model

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 On Demand

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Asset Management

5.2.2 Information Management

5.2.3 Driver Management

5.2.4 Safety and Compliance Management

5.2.5 Risk Management

5.2.6 Operations Management

5.2.7 Other Solutions

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Transportation

5.3.2 Energy

5.3.3 Construction

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 AT&T Inc.

6.1.3 Ctrack (Inseego Corp. )

6.1.4 I.D. Systems

6.1.5 IBM Corporation

6.1.6 Astrata Group

6.1.7 Mix Telematics Limited

6.1.8 Omnitracs LLC

6.1.9 Tomtom NV

6.1.10 Trimble Navigation Limited

6.1.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.1.12 Wheels Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

