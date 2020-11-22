The “Enterprise Network Equipment Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Enterprise Network Equipment market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Enterprise Network Equipment market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Networking equipment combines, splits, switches, or directs packets of information along with a computer or telecommunications network. They connect devices in order to share data between them. They transport, route, switch, or process network traffic.

Enterprise Network Equipment market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Enterprise Network Equipment market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Network Security Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Network security serves as a strong motivator to invest in IT services. With rapid technological developments, cybercriminals are becoming craftier and more sophisticated. Also, with IT infrastructure having extended into virtual, cloud-based platforms, a lot of valuable company and client data is left vulnerable to security threats.

Apart from implementing traditional firewalls and controlling user access, many organizations are reaching for more robust cybersecurity strategies. This creates an excellent opportunity for developers to bring new defense approaches to the table. Incorporating AI to create intuitive, efficient systems will allow businesses to use smart machine capabilities to detect threats early and use proactive strategies in defending their information.

Due to the rapidly increasing growth of digital organizations, 76% of IT professionals state that the lack of visibility is their biggest challenge being faced in addressing network threats. Most organizations are showing importance to know what is going on with their network at all times, across all applications, users, and devices. Organizations are implementing networking and security teams to work more closely and leverage network infrastructure to extend visibility everywhere.

North America is Expected to Have Highest Share

North America is estimated to dominate the enterprise network equipment market, driven by the high-security spending and large presence of risk-based authentication vendors in the region. However, the market is projected to gain significant importance in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing IT sector and rapid digitalization in the region. Moreover, the region has emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, which are anticipated to witness a surge in the growth of the network equipment market, due to the rising end-user base, i.e., the number of enterprises and improving technology adoption across these segments.

