Smart Office Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

Nov 21, 2020

Smart Office

The “Smart Office Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Smart Office market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Smart Office market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

  • The smart office market is expected to register a CAGR of over 13.6% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. From smart lighting, heating, and cooling systems that are a part of the Internet of Things, to connected and intelligent camera systems designed to closely monitor workers and modern offices, the office of the future is significantly reshaped. The market studied is primarily being driven by factors, such as the rise in demand for intelligent office solutions, sensor networks for energy efficiency, favorable government regulations for the same, advancement of IoT in smart office offerings, and growing need for safety and security systems at the workplace.
  • Improving economic conditions, globally, is one of the driving factors for the growth of the smart offices market. With growing economic conditions and improving FDI, the businesses are experiencing high growth. Increasing awareness about technology in these markets is making international companies explore for potential growth opportunities.
  • With increasing investments and globalization, particularly in developing countries, many companies are investing in these regions to establish their markets. Regional companies operating in developing economies are quickly growing in their respective markets. This is resulting in the establishment of new infrastructure and expansion of office spaces.
  • Companies are investing in these regions to establish office spaces. Improving real estate in these regions is also supporting the growth of the new building establishment. With many companies investing heavily in this segment, companies are focusing on adopting smart technologies for their offices. This is driving the growth of the smart offices market in developing nations. Many companies entering these regions are establishing new infrastructure.
  • Security concerns over the deployment of smart office systems are one of the primary factors restraining the growth of the smart office market. Like any other connected technologies, smart office systems also depend on networks for data transmissions, and are thus vulnerable to breaching.
  • Growing cyber security concerns across the world are resulting in skepticism among consumers regarding the safety of these systems. The recent attack on San Francisco Rail System has compromised the hardware infrastructure of the rail network, resulting in downtime of several kiosk systems. In 2016, large swathes of the internet became unavailable across Europe and North America. Amazon, PayPal, Slack, Twitter, and Visa were amongst the big names that experienced disruption.
  • Thus, smart office systems stand vulnerable to growing cyber security threats. Many of the large companies becoming the primary target for hackers is raising concerns over the deployment of smart office systems. Thus, growing security concerns across the world are restraining the growth of the smart office system market.

    Top Key Players of Smart Office Market Are:

  • Johnson Controls International PLC
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • United Technologies Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
  • Crestron Electronics Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

    The smart office systems deploy automated systems, sensors, and advanced communication infrastructure and networks, which assist in providing centralized control and wireless data transfer for monitoring and data analysis. Advanced HVAC systems and automated lighting systems help the commercial places to manage energy in a better and systematic way, owing to the various benefits associated with the deploying of smart office infrastructure. Therefore, the demand for smart devices for office and other commercial building spaces is projected to increase.

    Smart Office market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Smart Office market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market. 

    Key Market Trends:

    Energy Management System Expected to Hold Largest Share

    The demand for this product is expected to be driven by the growing adoption in the office spaces of large scale organizations. Solutions in this include automated smart plugs, load control switches, utility billing management (smart meters), personal energy management, data analysis and visualization, and auditing.

    The rising cognizance regarding a building’s growing role in climate change is shifting investors’ and owners’ preferences, thus urging them to improve the performance of their buildings to stay competitive, specifically, in the commercial office segment. For instance, buildings in the United States consume nearly three-quarters of the country’s electricity, and are responsible for 39% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

    Organizations are increasingly adopting EMS for optimization of energy consumption, utilization of dynamic pricing tariffs, and demand control, thus reducing overall costs. The large-scale companies require energy in various forms to perform diverse operations, including powering telecom network, modern computer equipment, data equipment, and optical transport networks.

    The government initiative to decrease energy emission from old and public buildings is also aiding the market. For instance, the US General Services Administration has made a contract with IBM to install advanced and smart building technology in 50 of the federal government’s highest energy-consuming buildings.

    United States to Hold Significant Share

    The United States is one of the early adopters of emerging technology across the world, including the internet of things (IoT), which is incorporated in several industries, including smart offices. The technological advancement in the IoT field, particularly for offices, coupled with the rising need for security and safety system, is expected to propel the market growth in the United States.

    Additionally, the growing savvy businesses are integrating internet of things (IoT) in the United States to enhance the office environment by reducing workload and saving on overhead money.
    The Americans, primarily from the United States, spend 90% of their lives in buildings, including retail, public service facility, office, and homes. This has increased the investment from the government in office buildings to make them employee-friendly, which is likely to foster market growth over the next six years.

    Notably, the government regulations associated with the integration of smart technologies are in favor of the office segment, which is one of the accelerating factors for smart buildings.
    Moreover, according to the Consumer Technology Association, the penetration of smartphone IoT consumer device is increasing, which is ascending the scope for smart offices in the United States.

    Detailed TOC of Smart Office Market Report Are:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.3 Market Drivers
    4.3.1 Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency in Office Spaces
    4.3.2 Increasing Business Infrastructure
    4.4 Market Restraints
    4.4.1 Security Concerns Related to IoT and Smart Devices
    4.4.2 Higher Costs of Refurbishment of Old Buildings
    4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Smart Office Lighting
    5.1.2 Security and Access Control System
    5.1.3 Energy Management System
    5.1.4 Smart HVAC Control System
    5.1.5 Audio-Video Conferencing System
    5.1.6 Fire and Safety Control System
    5.1.7 Other Products
    5.2 By Building Type
    5.2.1 Retrofit
    5.2.2 New Building
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Nordics
    5.3.2.5 Switzerland
    5.3.2.6 Benelux
    5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 India
    5.3.3.3 Australia
    5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Mexico
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
    5.3.5.3 South Africa
    5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Johnson Controls International PLC
    6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
    6.1.3 United Technologies Corp.
    6.1.4 Siemens AG
    6.1.5 Schneider Electric SE
    6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV
    6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.
    6.1.8 ABB Ltd.
    6.1.9 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
    6.1.10 Crestron Electronics Inc.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

