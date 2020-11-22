The “Industrial Robotics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Industrial Robotics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Industrial Robotics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999417

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Industrial Robotics Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999417

Scope of the Report:

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable, and capable of movement on three or more axis. Typical applications of robots include welding, painting, assembly, pick and place for printed security boards, packing and labeling, palletizing, product inspection, and testing, all accomplished with high endurance, speed, and precision.

Industrial Robotics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Industrial Robotics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive End-User Industry to Hold Major Share

The growing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and involvement of digitization and AI are the primary factors driving the demand for industrial robots in the automotive sector.

In 2017, more than 170,000 robots took part in the production process in the European automotive industry. The growing presence of robots and automation in the European automotive industry is expected to fuel the market for industrial robots further in the region.

According to the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), in the first quarter of 2018 shipments to the automotive OEM sector were down by 43%, while units shipped to the automotive component industry increased by 42% in North America.

China has also become, both the world’s largest car market and the world’s largest production site for cars, including electric cars, with much growth potential. There are 27 automotive manufacturing and assembly plants in Malaysia. The growing automotive industry in Asia is also creating a massive opportunity for the global industrial robots market.

The shifting of the automotive industry toward autonomous and electric vehicles is also creating a massive opportunity for industrial robots.

North America Region to Hold Significant Share

According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the North American automation market had set new records very recently. For the first nine months of 2017, 27,294 orders of robots, valued at approximately USD 1.473 billion, were sold in North America.

Modern manufacturing facilities in North America are relying on new technologies and innovations to produce higher quality products at faster speeds with lower costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, they are implementing more intelligent software and hardware.

With over five heavy-duty assembly plants, over 540 OEM parts manufacturers, 400 dealerships, and many other automotive-related industries, Canada is the 9th largest vehicle producer in the world, and the automotive sector is the biggest contributor to the manufacturing industry of the country.

According to the government of Canada, the country’s automotive suppliers export parts globally and are integral to Canada’s automotive sector, which accounts for over USD 34 billion in sales annually.

The manufacturing industry is estimated to contribute approximately 11% to the Canadian GDP. The manufacturing sector is the largest investor in research and development (R&D) and implementation of new technologies in Canada. The government has also taken many initiatives, such as lowering taxes for new investments, various trade agreements with other countries, investments in new technologies, and many skill-training programs, which have helped the manufacturing sector to boom in Canada.

Industrial Robotics Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Industrial Robotics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Industrial Robotics including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999417

Detailed TOC of Industrial Robotics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Workplace Safety

4.3.2 Emerging Technologies in Industrial Robots

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Articulated Robots

5.1.2 Linear Robots

5.1.3 Cylindrical Robots

5.1.4 Parallel Robots

5.1.5 SCARA Robots

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Chemical and Manufacturing

5.2.3 Construction

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Food and Beverage

5.2.6 Machinery and Metal

5.2.7 Pharmaceutical

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries (Rubber, Optics)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

6.1.3 Denso Corporation

6.1.4 Fanuc Corporation

6.1.5 KUKA AG

6.1.6 Kawasaki Robotics

6.1.7 Toshiba Corporation

6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.9 Staubli Mechatronics Company

6.1.10 Yamaha Robotics

6.1.11 Epson Robots

6.1.12 Comau SPA

6.1.13 Adept Technologies

6.1.14 Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Cleanouts Market by Key Insights 2020, Top Industry Trend, Size and Growth Factors, Segmentation by Key Regions and Future Scope Forecast till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Light Sheet Microscopy Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Chlorhexidine Digluconate Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Hospital Room Furniture Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Ramie Fiber Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Silicon-based Integrated Passive Devices Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Enterprise Infrastructure Servers Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Temperature Data Loggers Market Share Forecast Report 2020: Global Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Industry Segmentation, and Worldwide Growth Insights till 2026

Yerba Mate Tea Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Discrete Semiconductor Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024