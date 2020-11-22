The “Semiconductor Materials Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Semiconductor Materials market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Semiconductor Materials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Semiconductor Materials Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

Semiconductors are one of the most prominent innovations in modern electronics. By using elements, such as silicon, germanium, and gallium arsenide, companies were able to replace the traditional thermionic devices, such as vacuum tubes, that made electronics bulky and non-portable.<

Semiconductor Materials market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Semiconductor Materials market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Substrates is Expected to hold Major Share

Over the past decade, the cost contribution of electronics to the automotive industry has increased from 18-20% to about 40-45%. In 2017, it was estimated that the automotive sector will account for about 9% of the worldwide semiconductor revenue. This has been a major driver for the growth of the semiconductor market in this industry. The growth of semiconductor content has been on a steady rise and the share of electronic systems in the vehicle cost may reach 50% of the total car cost by 2030.

This factor is attributed to the rapid advances in the development of leading-edge technologies, such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything communication, and power management in electric vehicles (EVs), including navigation, dashboard camera, and smart keys, as well as a widely anticipated image processor. It is predicted that smart vehicles capable of fully autonomous driving will employ up to 7,000 chips. Given this scenario, even a failure rate of 1ppm, already very low by any standard today, would lead to seven out of 1,000 cars with a safety risk.

Given the constraints of the automotive electronics market, semiconductor material qualification must follow extensive procedures. While a high degree of material purity is a prerequisite, manufacturing processes are actually much more sensitive to deviations of material quality, as they potentially lead to process recalibration. Thus, several quality excellence programs have been introduced by the automotive manufacturers, aimed at a zero defect target.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share over the forecast period. According to the SEMI Materials Market Data, the total wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials were valued at USD 27.8 billion and USD 19.1 billion, respectively, in 2017. The wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials markets have recorded revenues of 12.7% and 5.4%, respectively, year-over-year increases, as compared to 2016. The increase in disposable income in these regions is anticipated to have a direct impact on the overall market growth.

Semiconductor Materials Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Semiconductor Materials market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Semiconductor Materials including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Semiconductor Materials Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Technical Advancement Along With Product Innovation of the Electronic Materials

4.4.2 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Goods

4.4.3 Increased Demand From Osat/Packaging Companies

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Complexity in the Manufacturing Process

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Silicon Carbide

5.1.2 Gallium Manganese Arsenide

5.1.3 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

5.1.4 Molybdenum Disulfide

5.1.5 Bismuth Telluride

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Fabrication

5.2.1.1 Process Chemicals

5.2.1.2 Photomasks

5.2.1.3 Electronic Gases

5.2.1.4 Photoresists Ancilliaries

5.2.1.5 Sputtering Targets

5.2.1.6 Silicon

5.2.1.7 Other Fabrication Materials

5.2.2 By Packaging

5.2.2.1 Substrates

5.2.2.2 Lead Frames

5.2.2.3 Ceramic Packages

5.2.2.4 Bonding Wire

5.2.2.5 Encapsulation Resins (Liquid)

5.2.2.6 Die Attach Materials

5.2.2.7 Other Packaging Materials

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Consumer Electronics

5.3.2 Manufacturing

5.3.3 Automotive

5.3.4 Energy and Utility

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 South Korea

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 BASF SE

6.1.2 LG Chem Ltd

6.1.3 Indium Corporation

6.1.4 Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

6.1.5 KYOCERA Corporation

6.1.6 Henkel AG & Company KGAA

6.1.7 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

6.1.8 Dow Chemical Co.

6.1.9 International Quantum Epitaxy PLC.

6.1.10 Nichia Corporation

6.1.11 Intel Corporation

6.1.12 UTAC Holdings Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

