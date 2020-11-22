The “Event Management Software Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Event Management Software market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Event Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The event management software is a platform that coordinates all tasks and activities, for events as small as a marathon to as large as the Olympics. These tasks include, sales and marketing, logistics, accounting, and travel management.

Event Management Software market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Event Management Software market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Media and Entertainment Segment Expected to Register a Significant Growth

Event management software proves to be highly beneficial for third-party planners when compared to in-house planners, as the third-party planners plan more than a single concert or show that occur at any time of the year. It is estimated that some of the most popular festivals and events, such as Classic East, Sao Paulo Trip, and Outside Land Music and Art Festival, gross more than USD 16 million per event.

Such colossal involvement of revenue makes media and entertainment events one of the most complicated events to plan, compared to events hosted by several other sectors, such as the educational and industrial. Furthermore, downtime in any event organizing process has a terrible effect on the reputation of the events. In many cases, many media and entertainment events are hosted for charity purposes, and hence, any deviations in the planning process or the software may put a dent in the reputation of the organizers.

The very facts that the average ticket price for a music tour concert was around USD 85 million as of 2017 and that more than 20 million people attend such concerts indicate the complexity of these events. Hence, most of the planners in the sector prefer to be accurate by using some event management software, giving a vast scope for increased adoption of this software over the forecast period.

North America Region to Hold Significant Share

North America is expected to occupy around half of the global market share during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of this software for athletics events in educational institutions, film festivals, marathons, and various other private events. The presence of many established players, coupled with the presence of small and new entrants in the region, is one of the significant factors augmenting the market growth.

The increasing demand for enhanced and efficient management of events in the region has led to partnerships between companies in the market and event organizers. For instance, Events.com’s proprietary technology platform provided an event management software, which delivered registration services, ticket cancellation insurance, sponsorship sales, and management technology, for the 2018 Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon. Moreover, the increasing frequency of cultural and sports events, such as the New York Marathon, which is the largest in the world, may aid the market growth.

In 2017, the event management software startup, Gather, received a strategic investment to help restaurants and venues manage and grow their private events businesses. The investment of USD 55 million by Vista Equity Partners in Gather depicts the importance of these event management companies. Moreover, as the market is witnessing the entry of new players, such investments in the near future are expected to boost the event management software market.

