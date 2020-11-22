The “Alumina Trihydrate Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Alumina Trihydrate market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Alumina Trihydrate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Alumina Trihydrate Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Alumina Trihydrate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Alumina Trihydrate market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Alumina Trihydrate market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Plastics

Alumina trihydrate is majorly used in plastics as a flame retardant. Almost 50% of the alumina trihydrate produced is being used in the plastics industry.

Plastics are being used in different end-user industries owing to the advantages such as low cost, less weight, durable, water resistant, etc. Some of the major end-user industries include automotive & transportation, construction, electrical & electronics, etc.

Growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, in order to provide increased efficiency and design flexibility, is primarily responsible for the growth of the plastics market. High-performance plastics offer manufacturers the advantages of design and comparable strength of steel, which helps in reducing the overall weight and controlling greenhouse gas emissions.

The building and construction sector is the second-largest application segment for plastics. The demand from developing economies, like China and India, is much more than the demand from developed countries, like United States and United Kingdom. In developed countries, the construction sector is mature, as compared to the construction sector in developing economies, which is growing drastically, fuelled by the growing population and increasing urbanization. It is projected that, by 2021, China and India together are expected to account for around 40% of the global construction industry.

All the aforementioned factors increase the demand for plastics from various industries. This, in turn, expected to drive the demand for the alumina trihydrate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing demand for plastics and growing building & construction industries in the countries such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of alumina trihydrate is increasing in the region. The market in the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Alumina Trihydrate Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Alumina Trihydrate market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Alumina Trihydrate including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

