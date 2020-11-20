Plastic Caps and Closures Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Plastic Caps and Closures Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Berry Global

Amcor

Crown Holdings

Silgan Holdings

RPC Group

The other players in the market are Bericap, Aptargroup, Closure Systems International, Coral Products, O.Berk Company, LLC, United Caps, Caps & Closures Pty Ltd, Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd, Pano Cap (Canada) Limited, Plastic Closures Limited, Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd, Phoenix Closures, Alupac India, Hicap Closures, MJS Packaging among others.

The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market is expected to reach USD 51.96 billion by 2025, from USD 38.87 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Plastic caps and closures are powerful fixing gadgets for jugs and holders. Adaptability, strength, and adaptability managed by plastic combined with its sparing generation rate settle on it a suitable decision for bundling. The viability against altering of items acts for caps and closures as a bundling technique. They are use in various industries including beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, personal & homecare and others. According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with dollar sales hit USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016. Furthermore, According to International Trade Administration, in 2015, Australia’s total personal care and cosmetics market is estimated at USD 3.4 billion, with over 70.0% of all consumption imported. Through 2018 there are good prospects for Australia’s personal care and cosmetics markets, with the overall market conservatively estimated to grow by 4.0% per annum in 2017 and 2018. Thus increasing demand from end-user is driving factor for the plastic caps and closures.

Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Product Type (Screw-On Caps, Dispensing Caps, Others),

Container Type (Plastic, Glass),

Technology (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band),

Raw Material (HDPE (Polyethylene),

LDPE (Polyethylene), PP (Polypropylene), Others),

End-Use Sector,

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

TOC Snapshot of Plastic Caps and Closures Market

– Plastic Caps and Closures Market Product Definition

– Worldwide Plastic Caps and Closures Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

– Manufacturer Plastic Caps and Closures Business Introduction

– Plastic Caps and Closures Market Segmentation (Region Level)

– World Plastic Caps and Closures Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

– Plastic Caps and Closures Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

– Segmentation (Channel Level) of Plastic Caps and Closures Market

– Plastic Caps and Closures Market Forecast 2020-2026

– Segmentation of Plastic Caps and Closures Industry

– Cost of Plastic Caps and Closures Production Analysis

– Conclusion

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Plastic Caps and Closures products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Plastic Caps and Closures products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Plastic Caps and Closures market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Market Drivers:

Product modernization to aid product differentiation and branding

Rising demand for smaller sized packs

Demand from small and medium scale end-users

Market Restraints:

Lightweight and cost-effective stand-up pouch packaging alternatives

Regulations of environmental degradation on manufacturers and charging taxes

Substitute products availability

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Plastic Caps and Closures market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Plastic Caps and Closures market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Plastic Caps and Closures market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

