The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market report explores and analysis the essential factors, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, sales volume, growth rate etc. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market based on company, product type, applications and key regions.

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

Key Companies

– Private Internet Access

– Nord VPN

– TorGuard

– Cyber Ghost

– Hotspot Shield

– IP Vanish VPN

– Buffered VPN

– Golden Frog

– VPN Pure

– Express VPN

– Safer VPN

Market by Type

– Remote Access VPN

– Site-to-Site VPN

– Others

Market by Application

– Personal VPN Users

– Corporate VPN Users

By Region

– Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

– Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

– North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

– Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

– South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

This report presents the worldwide Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Figure Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Figure Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Private Internet Access

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Private Internet Access Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Virtual Private Network (VPN) Business Operation of Private Internet Access (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Nord VPN

2.3 TorGuard

2.4 Cyber Ghost

2.5 Hotspot Shield

2.6 IP Vanish VPN

2.7 Buffered VPN

2.8 Golden Frog

2.9 VPN Pure

2.10 Express VPN

2.11 Safer VPN

And More…

