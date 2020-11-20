Trade Finance Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Trade Finance Manufacturers and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Trade Finance market.

The global trade finance market was valued at $39714.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $56,065.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.79% from 2019 to 2026. Trade finance is the financing of international trade flows, acting as an intermediary between importers and exporters to mitigate the risks involved in transactions and enhance working capital efficiency in businesses. It deals with activities related to financing of domestic and international trade. The trade finance includes issuing letters of credit (LCs), receivables and invoice finance, credit agency, export finance, bank guarantees, insurance, and others. It is used by buyers, sellers, manufactures, importers, and exporters to ease financing activities and deals with the way cash, credit, investments, and other assets are used for trade. The key advantage of trade finance is that it facilitates easy way to arrange short-term finance.

Major Key Players of the Trade Finance Market are:

Asian Development Bank, Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas , Citigroup Inc., Euler Hermes, HSBC Holdings PLC, JPMorgan Chase &Co, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered PLC

The development of technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR) to read container numbers, radio frequency identification (RFID) and quick response (QR) codes to identify and trace shipments, blockchain, and enhancing digitization of trade documents drive the market growth. However, lack of focus of trade financing for SMEs, insufficient risk valuation capabilities, limited legal certainty, and operational inefficiencies restrain the growth of the trade financing market. Advancements in technology, switching from traditional banking methods for documentation to ease the paperwork, and efficient enhancement in trade are provide opportunities for the market. In addition, strategic formulation along with adoption of structuring and pricing tools offer some other growth opportunities to the market.

Major Types of Trade Finance Market covered are:

Supply Chain Finance

Export & Agency Finance

Major Applications of Trade Finance Market covered are:

Exporters

Importers

Traders

In the end, Trade Finance industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

