In this report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cloud Access Security Brokers market for 2018-2023.The data security solution is the core segment that prevents any kind of data leakage while moving the data from one place to another. The data security solution is widely adopted by the enterprises as it is built on three core pillars comprising encryption, tokenization, and data leakage prevention. This makes the solution a robust one further providing high-end security features to the SMBs, enterprises, and the end-users. Threat protection solution is the fastest-growing segment under the solution segment during the forecast period.Professional services assist the enterprises in choosing the best possible solutions by understanding their requirement and recommending them the best possible technology for their establishment. The professional service providers offer data security policies to the end users to protect their critical business data and sensitive information hence this segment holds the highest market share in this market space. Support, training, and maintenance service is the fastest-growing segment under the service segment during the forecast period.North America is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the cloud access security brokers market from 2015 to 2020, due to the presence of a large number of security vendors. In Asia-Pacific (APAC), the rapid adoption of the cloud-based technology has created numerous opportunities for the vendors offering cloud access security brokers solutions and services and hence this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Over the next five years, projects that Cloud Access Security Brokers will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 13800 million by 2023, from US$ 5210 million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Report are:-

Imperva Inc.

Bitglass

Cloudlock

Ciphercloud

Skyhigh Networks

Netskope

Protegrity

Adallom

Perspecsys

Cloudmask



What Is the scope Of the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Access Security Brokers market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2020?

Professional Service

Support, Training, and Maintenance

What are the end users/application Covered in Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2020?

Small Business

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large-scale Enterprise



What are the key segments in the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Cloud Access Security Brokers market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Cloud Access Security Brokers market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

